Person-of-interest sketch released in homicide of 2-year-old Region girl; $20K reward offered

HAMMOND — Police have released the photo of a person of interest in the July 2020 homicide of Joette "Jo Jo" Malone, a 2-year-old Gary girl who was hit by gunfire while sitting in her mother's car outside an apartment complex.

Authorities described the individual as a black man, about 18 to 25 years old, of medium height and thin build.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of anyone responsible for the killing.

The agency also has authorized its Gang Response Investigative Team to assist in the investigation, said Danny Youmara, FBI special agent in charge.

Joette was an innocent child who was not the shooter’s intended target and deserves justice, Hammond police said.

Joette was shot about 9:30 p.m. July 29 while she was sitting in her mother's car at the Kennedy Crossing Apartments in the 6900 block of Barrie Lynn Road, police said.

The gunfire came from the 3300 block of Craig Drive, Hammond police Detective Capt. Ezequiel Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa previously told The Times the shooting may have been accidental because Joette was just 2 years old and had no reason to be targeted.