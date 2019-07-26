VALPARAISO — Firefighters were met with heavy flames when they responded to an apartment fire that took the lives of two pets.
At 4:46 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building at 506 Sturdy Road in Valparaiso, said Valparaiso Fire Department Spokesman Robert Schulte.
A passerby called 911 when they saw smoke coming from a building at Windridge Village Apartments. When firefighters arrived they were met with heavy flames.
“There were flames already going through the roof,” Schulte said. “We attempted to attack the interior but had to evacuate from the building because it became too dangerous.”
Firefighters went into defense mode, using aerial equipment to extinguish the flames from the outside, he said. He said the fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.
Firefighters were still assessing the 16-unit building's damage and as of 8 p.m. they were overhauling the scene. The other apartment building next to it was saved by a fire wall, which stopped the blaze from spreading.
All of the tenants were outside of the building when firefighters arrived and there were no injuries. However, two cats died in the blaze, Schulte said.
While it is currently unknown how many units were damaged, Schulte said some units on the upper floors are a complete loss and some first floor units did have fire, smoke and water damage.
“We were able to salvage a lot of the structure and most importantly account for the tenants of the property,” Schulte said. “They did a great job. They were tasked with a large amount of fire and did a great job knocking it out quickly.”
It is unknown at this time where or how the fire started. Schulte said the cause of the fire will be determined and the investigation is ongoing.
Schulte said no one will be allowed inside Friday night as the building is inspected.
Porter EMS assisted Valparaiso Fire Department at the scene.