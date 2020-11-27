 Skip to main content
PFLAG plans virtual Friendsgiving event
PFLAG plans virtual Friendsgiving event

PFLAG of NWI Friendsgiving

Amari Victoria, of Crown Point, PFLAG of NWI director, snaps a photo of visitors gathered on Nov. 23, 2019 at the Crown Point Community Library for Friendsgiving.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — PFLAG Crown Point Northwest Indiana's Friendsgiving gathering is going virtual this year.

The third annual event, for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, is going live via Zoom from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There is no charge to take part, but participants must register at https://tinyurl.com/pflagfriendsgiving to obtain the Zoom link.

In previous years, the Friendsgiving event offered a holiday gathering for those who may have had limited options. And now, like many other Thanksgiving celebrations, it has moved online because of the pandemic.

"There's some people who aren't part of a supportive family, but they want to be part of the community," PFLAG President Elisabeth Menning said last year. "Some (others) don't have a place to go (for the holidays), but are making use of it."

