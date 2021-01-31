Phase 4 designation lifts more COVID-19 restrictions for Chicago

The Illinois Department of Public Health moved the city of Chicago to Phase 4 in the Restore Illinois plan, lifting a number of COVID-19 restrictions previously experienced under Tier 1.

The city, designated as Region 11 by IDPH, may increase capacity in restaurants. Eateries and bars may have their capacity determined by how much seating can be arranged to maintain six feet between tables or other seating.

Up to 10 people may be gathered in one party while dining in. Standing areas at these establishments may also be up to 25%.

Retail and personal care businesses may operate up to 50% indoor capacity.

Theater and performing arts locations may have 50 people or less or up to 50% capacity of an indoor space. The same capacity expectations also apply to meetings and social events.

Phase 4 also opens the door to more flexibility with youth and competitive sports. Out-of-conference and tournament participation are allowed for low-risk sports and medium-risk sports played outdoors. Intra-conference play is granted for high-risk sports.

Suburban Cook County, designated by IDPH as Region 10, remains in the Tier 1 mitigation phase, one below Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.