You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Phone scammers ask businesses for prepaid debit cards, police warn
alert urgent

Phone scammers ask businesses for prepaid debit cards, police warn

{{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are warning business owners and employees against falling victim to a new telephone scam.

The Michigan City Police Department said officers are investigating various incidents of scams targeting area businesses.

As part of the scheme, the scammer contacts a business by telephone and asks for the manager, either claiming to be the owner or from corporate.

"The details that this person presents to the manager are very elaborate," according to Michigan City police.

Video series lets you ride 'shotgun' with NWI cops
Riding Shotgun with Region Cops: Griffith Officer Robert Carney

The scammer will then request the manager go to a store and purchase prepaid debit cards and provide them with the information, police said. 

The regular course of business should not include the purchasing of prepaid debit cards to pay a debt, according to police.

Businesses should not purchase any prepaid debit cards without confirming the validity of the phone call, police said. 

Police say any businesses subjected to this type of scam can contact the Michigan City Police Department at 219-874-3221 to file a report.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts