Phone scammers ask businesses for prepaid debit cards, police warn

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are warning business owners and employees against falling victim to a new telephone scam.

The Michigan City Police Department said officers are investigating various incidents of scams targeting area businesses.

As part of the scheme, the scammer contacts a business by telephone and asks for the manager, either claiming to be the owner or from corporate.

"The details that this person presents to the manager are very elaborate," according to Michigan City police.

The scammer will then request the manager go to a store and purchase prepaid debit cards and provide them with the information, police said.

The regular course of business should not include the purchasing of prepaid debit cards to pay a debt, according to police.

Businesses should not purchase any prepaid debit cards without confirming the validity of the phone call, police said.