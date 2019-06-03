WHITING — Holy Pierogi! One of Indiana's largest festivals returns for its 25th year in July for its "biggest and best festival ever."
Festival chairman Tom Dabertin said the festival has "grown by leaps and bounds" over its 25 years. He, along with Marty Dybel and Darlene Beerling, started the festival to celebrate Whiting-Robertsdale’s ethnic heritage. They had 1,200 pierogi to sell the first year and thought they might have some left over. The festival ended up selling out.
Now, the festival has experienced record numbers, with more than 350,000 visitors last year and Dabertin expects crowds to swell far past last year's number.
The annual festival kicks off July 26 with entertainment in the afternoon and the parade, featuring characters like The Pieroguettes and Mr. Pierogi. More events follow on Saturday and Sunday, including a pierogi toss and pierogi-eating contest.
The festival is accepting parade applications until July 21. Applications need to be submitted to the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce at 1417 119th St. The parade lineup begins at 6 p.m. July 26 at 120th Street and Davis Avenue.
"The parade will be absolutely spectacular," Dabertin said.
The 2919 event boasts 90 vendors, 1,200 menu items, five performance stages and 75 craft booths.
The entire festival is run by volunteers, Dabertin said. About 650 volunteers help to put on one of the largest food festivals in the Midwest.