Pierogi Fest (copy)

When: July 27-29, 119th St.

Where: Whiting

More info: pierogifest.net

The third-largest festival in the state of Indiana, this celebration of all things pierogi will kick off on Friday with the wacky Polka Parade, Mr. Pierogi and friends, food vendors, specialty and arts and crafts vendors, beer and wine gardens, games, daily entertainment and fun for all ages.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

WHITING — Holy Pierogi! One of Indiana's largest festivals returns for its 25th year in July for its "biggest and best festival ever."

Festival chairman Tom Dabertin said the festival has "grown by leaps and bounds" over its 25 years. He, along with Marty Dybel and Darlene Beerling, started the festival to celebrate Whiting-Robertsdale’s ethnic heritage. They had 1,200 pierogi to sell the first year and thought they might have some left over. The festival ended up selling out.

Now, the festival has experienced record numbers, with more than 350,000 visitors last year and Dabertin expects crowds to swell far past last year's number. 

The annual festival kicks off July 26 with entertainment in the afternoon and the parade, featuring characters like The Pieroguettes and Mr. Pierogi. More events follow on Saturday and Sunday, including a pierogi toss and pierogi-eating contest.

The festival is accepting parade applications until July 21. Applications need to be submitted to the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce at 1417 119th St. The parade lineup begins at 6 p.m. July 26 at 120th Street and Davis Avenue.

"The parade will be absolutely spectacular," Dabertin said.

The 2919 event boasts 90 vendors, 1,200 menu items, five performance stages and 75 craft booths.

The entire festival is run by volunteers, Dabertin said. About 650 volunteers help to put on one of the largest food festivals in the Midwest. 

Emily covers Porter County news and features for The Times. A transplant from NW Ohio to NWI, Emily loves talking to people and hearing their stories. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 2018 and believes all dogs are good dogs.