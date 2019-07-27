WHITING — Polka music blaring and Polish grandmothers out in full force, the Pierogi Fest rang in a second day of festivities with eccentric gusto.
The 25th year of the festival marks old traditions and new activities with live music, games, contests, a large array cuisine and more. One of the most longstanding traditions is the Polkahontas Polka Contest that took the main stage Saturday afternoon.
“It's very cool to see,” Diana DelRio, longtime event volunteer, said. “You see kids getting out there and then there's seasoned polka dancers who are just amazing to watch.”
Moving to the beat of polka music, 12 contestants competed for who would be crowned the best dancer by a panel of buscias. The event was open to people of all skill levels, from children to hardcore polka fans. DelRio said there were even two participants from Brazil.
Laine Kaminsky, who was this year's Polkahontas, presided over the competition with her flower and feather-filled, golden beehive-style hairdo.
“My favorite part is meeting people from all over who love to dance,” Kaminsky said. “Music is joyous, it's embracing fun. Polka music is very happy music.”
Kaminsky said one person who stole the show was 7-year-old Logan Johnson, of Wheatfield, who was dancing to the festive music with the buscias in his wheelchair.
“We were dancing with him and he was having so much fun,” Kaminsky said. “Music bridges all cultures. It's about celebrating living.”
The winners of this year's competition were Sue and Tom Banghart, who entered as a couple, DelRio said. Tom Dabertin, fest chairman and co-founder, said the contest is a beloved tradition that will continue on.
“The polka contest has been a part of the event for a number of years,” Dabertin said. “It's become a staple of the fest and people really enjoy it. And we have a lot of new things, too. The Babushka Decorating Contest is new. We like to keep things fresh every year.”
In the Babushka Decorating Contest, six people dressed up in head scarves, hair rollers, aprons, lipstick, giant handbags and more to imitate the Pierogi Fest buscias. One contestant brought a giant whisk as a prop, Kaminsky said. Others used crafted pierogi clips and pins to decorate their scarves and housecoats.
The award for "Best in Show" was given to Sue Dvorscak, the award for "Most Whiting" went to Cheryl Boyle and the "Most Ethnic" award was given to Samantha Ratcliffe.
“It was hard to choose — they were all so creative and did such a great job,” Kaminsky said. “I was impressed with it being the contest's first year.”
Dabertin said this year has been a record-breaker for attendance. Normally Pierogi Fest sees anywhere from 250,000 to 300,000 visitors. So far, it looks like more and more visitors are pouring in.
“The very first year we had the fest, it covered less than 500 feet, took up less than a quarter of a block and was just 40 feet of street,” Dabertin said. “Now it's grown to a mile long with five stages. We are leaps and bounds from where we started. I'm astonished. I never anticipated it would get this big.”
The festival will continue Sunday with live music, a pierogi toss, a pierogi eating contest and more. The schedule of events can be found on www.pierogifest.net.