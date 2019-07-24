Pierogi Fest offers a weekend of food and fun in downtown Whiting.
It all kicks off at noon Friday at a meet-and-greet with Reggy, the Mascot Hall of Fame's mascot at the Kid's Stage.
It continues with:
1 p.m. - The Flying Fool Juggling Show at the Kid's Stage
1-3 p.m. - Ron Smolen Big Band at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
1-3 p.m. - Traverso Singers at the Oliver Street Stage
2:15 p.m. - Meet-and-greet with Reggy at the Kid's Stage
3 p.m. - The Flying Fool Juggling Show at the Kid's Stage
4:30-7 p.m. - Visions of Santana at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
5 p.m. - The John Measner Magic Show and Stilt Walking at the Kid's Stage
5-6:30 p.m. - Alex Akers Acoustic at the Wine Garden
5-7 p.m. - Stern Approval at the La Porte Avenue Stage
5-7 p.m. - Rough Edges at the Beer Garden Stage
7 p.m. - The International Polka Parade steps off along 119th Street
8-10 p.m. - Eddie Korosa and the Boys from Illinois at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue); Nomad Planets at the La Porte Avenue Stage; Caught on Cline at the Wine Garden
8-10:30 p.m. - 8 Track at the Oliver Street Stage
8-11 p.m. - Muddsharks at the Beer Garden Stage
Saturday
11 a.m.-noon - Buscia Cooking Show at the Oliver Street Stage
Noon - Those Funny Little People at the Kid's Stage
Noon - Meet-and-greet with Reggy at the Kid's Stage
Noon to 1 p.m. - UTTC Showcase Karate Demonstration at the Oliver Street Stage
12:30-1:30 p.m. - Hoosier Hrvati at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
1-2 p.m. - Mr. Pierogi Songfest at the Oliver Street Stage
1:30 p.m. - Robin’s Dog Stars at the Kid's Stage
2-4 p.m. - International Dancers at the Oliver Street Stage
2-4 p.m. - Timelynk at the Beer Garden Stage
2:30-4:30 p.m. - Gennie O & the Windy City Brass at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
3 p.m. - Those Funny Little People at the Kid's Stage
3-4:30 p.m. - Beatlejam at the La Porte Avenue Stage
3-5 p.m. - The Von Crapp Family Singers at the Wine Garden
3:45 p.m. – Meet-and-greet with Reggy at the Kid's Stage
4:30-5 p.m. - Polkahontas Polka Contest at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
4:30 p.m. - Robin’s Dog Stars at the Kid's Stage
5-5:15 p.m. - Babushka Decorating Contest at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
5-7 p.m. - The Inventors at the La Porte Avenue Stage
5-7 p.m. - Eaten Alive at the Beer Garden Stage
5:15-6 p.m. - Buscia Match Game at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
5:30-7:30 p.m. - Dust to Dust at the Wine Garden
6 p.m. – The John Measner Magic Show and Stilt Walking at the Kid's Stage
6-7 p.m. - Captain Ambivalent and his Accordion of Gold at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
6:45 p.m. – Meet-and-greet with Reggy at the Kid's Stage
8-10 p.m. - M & R Rush at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
8-10 p.m. - Take 5 at the Oliver Street Stage
8-10 p.m. - Rocked and Loaded at the La Porte Avenue Stage
8-10 p.m. - Wall of Denial at the Wine Garden
8-11 p.m. - Mr. Pierogi and the Doughboys at the Beer Garden Stage
Sunday
11 a.m.-noon - Michelle’s Dance Center at the Oliver Street Stage
Noon - Dave Herzog Marionettes at the Kid's Stage
Noon to 1:30 p.m. - A Touch of Class at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
Noon to 2 p.m. - International Dancers at the Oliver Street Stage
Noon to 2:30 p.m. - Danny Donuts / Sgt. Sauerkraut at the La Porte Avenue Stage
1 p.m. - The John Measner Magic Show and Stilt Walking at the Kid's Stage
1:45 p.m. - Meet-and-greet with Reggy at the Kid's Stage
2-5 p.m. - Fifty-One Lincoln Band at the Beer Garden Stage
2:30-5 p.m. - The Merry Notes at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)
2:30 p.m. - Dave Herzog Marionettes at the Kid's Stage
3-3:30 p.m. - The Chicago White Sox Pierogi Pitch and Toss at the Oliver Street Stage
3-5 p.m. - 45 RPM Chicago at the La Porte Avenue Stage
3:15 p.m. - Meet-and-greet Reggy at the Kid's Stage
3:30-4 p.m. - Pierogi-Eating Contest at the Oliver Street Stage
4 p.m - The John Measner Magic Show and Stilt Walking at the Kid's Stage