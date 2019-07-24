{{featured_button_text}}

Pierogi Fest offers a weekend of food and fun in downtown Whiting.

It all kicks off at noon Friday at a meet-and-greet with Reggy, the Mascot Hall of Fame's mascot at the Kid's Stage.

It continues with:

1 p.m. - The Flying Fool Juggling Show at the Kid's Stage

1-3 p.m. - Ron Smolen Big Band at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

1-3 p.m. - Traverso Singers at the Oliver Street Stage

2:15 p.m. - Meet-and-greet with Reggy at the Kid's Stage

3 p.m. - The Flying Fool Juggling Show at the Kid's Stage

4:30-7 p.m. - Visions of Santana at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

5 p.m. - The John Measner Magic Show and Stilt Walking at the Kid's Stage

5-6:30 p.m. - Alex Akers Acoustic at the Wine Garden

5-7 p.m. - Stern Approval at the La Porte Avenue Stage

5-7 p.m. - Rough Edges at the Beer Garden Stage

7 p.m. - The International Polka Parade steps off along 119th Street

8-10 p.m. - Eddie Korosa and the Boys from Illinois at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue); Nomad Planets at the La Porte Avenue Stage; Caught on Cline at the Wine Garden

8-10:30 p.m. - 8 Track at the Oliver Street Stage

8-11 p.m. - Muddsharks at the Beer Garden Stage

Saturday

11 a.m.-noon - Buscia Cooking Show at the Oliver Street Stage

Noon - Those Funny Little People at the Kid's Stage

Noon - Meet-and-greet with Reggy at the Kid's Stage

Noon to 1 p.m. - UTTC Showcase Karate Demonstration at the Oliver Street Stage

12:30-1:30 p.m. - Hoosier Hrvati at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

1-2 p.m. - Mr. Pierogi Songfest at the Oliver Street Stage

1:30 p.m. - Robin’s Dog Stars at the Kid's Stage

2-4 p.m. - International Dancers at the Oliver Street Stage

2-4 p.m. - Timelynk at the Beer Garden Stage

2:30-4:30 p.m. - Gennie O & the Windy City Brass at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

3 p.m. - Those Funny Little People at the Kid's Stage

3-4:30 p.m. - Beatlejam at the La Porte Avenue Stage

3-5 p.m. - The Von Crapp Family Singers at the Wine Garden

3:45 p.m. – Meet-and-greet with Reggy at the Kid's Stage

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

4:30-5 p.m. - Polkahontas Polka Contest at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

4:30 p.m. - Robin’s Dog Stars at the Kid's Stage

5-5:15 p.m. - Babushka Decorating Contest at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

5-7 p.m. - The Inventors at the La Porte Avenue Stage

5-7 p.m. - Eaten Alive at the Beer Garden Stage

5:15-6 p.m. - Buscia Match Game at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

5:30-7:30 p.m. - Dust to Dust at the Wine Garden

6 p.m. – The John Measner Magic Show and Stilt Walking at the Kid's Stage

6-7 p.m. - Captain Ambivalent and his Accordion of Gold at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

6:45 p.m. – Meet-and-greet with Reggy at the Kid's Stage

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

8-10 p.m. - M & R Rush at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

8-10 p.m. - Take 5 at the Oliver Street Stage

8-10 p.m. - Rocked and Loaded at the La Porte Avenue Stage

8-10 p.m. - Wall of Denial at the Wine Garden

8-11 p.m. - Mr. Pierogi and the Doughboys at the Beer Garden Stage

Sunday

11 a.m.-noon - Michelle’s Dance Center at the Oliver Street Stage

Noon - Dave Herzog Marionettes at the Kid's Stage

Noon to 1:30 p.m. - A Touch of Class at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

Noon to 2 p.m. - International Dancers at the Oliver Street Stage

Noon to 2:30 p.m. - Danny Donuts / Sgt. Sauerkraut at the La Porte Avenue Stage

1 p.m. - The John Measner Magic Show and Stilt Walking at the Kid's Stage

1:45 p.m. - Meet-and-greet with Reggy at the Kid's Stage

2-5 p.m. - Fifty-One Lincoln Band at the Beer Garden Stage

2:30-5 p.m. - The Merry Notes at the Main Stage (Sheridan Avenue)

2:30 p.m. - Dave Herzog Marionettes at the Kid's Stage

3-3:30 p.m. - The Chicago White Sox Pierogi Pitch and Toss at the Oliver Street Stage

3-5 p.m. - 45 RPM Chicago at the La Porte Avenue Stage

3:15 p.m. - Meet-and-greet Reggy at the Kid's Stage

3:30-4 p.m. - Pierogi-Eating Contest at the Oliver Street Stage

4 p.m - The John Measner Magic Show and Stilt Walking at the Kid's Stage

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Emily covers Porter County news and features for The Times. A transplant from NW Ohio to NWI, Emily loves talking to people and hearing their stories. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 2018 and believes all dogs are good dogs.