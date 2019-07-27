WHITING — Every so often, you need to empty your brain, break out the tutu and babushka and locate that makeup to turn your cheeks rosy red.
In other words, you need to participate in or watch the Polka Parade that kicked off the 25th annual Pierogi Fest Friday. Even a former tennis pro replaced her racket with an apron.
“It’s quirky,” said festival co-founder Marty Dybel. “It expounds on Eastern European culture, but in a tongue-in-cheek way.”
Dybel estimated there were 30-40 entries for a most colorful parade, both in terms of entries and people.
Former tennis pro Mary Lou Piatek-Daniels and family rode on Queen Lolly Piatek’s Pierogi. The float was named for Piatek-Daniels’ mother, Lolly Piatek, who died Aug. 10, 2018, following last year’s parade.
Piatek-Daniels continues the family tradition.
“I’m 100% Polish, plus this is a lot of fun. We started this tradition in the family 25 years ago, and now I’m a part of it.”
The Windy City Ghostbusters were represented by 10 members, including Bob Anderson of Whiting.
“I grew up here, and this parade has meant the essence of Whiting,” Anderson said. “The Pierogi Fest parade has so much character. It’s keeps Whiting weird and gives it a sense of individuality.”
Brianne Anderson portrayed the Stay Puft Marshmallow Girl. After going to the parade for 19 years, she was in her first parade.
“It’s always a blast, definitely a less formal parade,” Anderson said. “So many crazy things here.”
Another unique entry was Sgt. Sauerkraut’s Polka Band, which prides itself on “high-energy Beatles polkas.”
Danny Donuts, a member of the Chicago-based group, explained that the band’s appearance is a tribute to two members who died in the past year and could not ride in this year’s Yellow Submoron.
“This is the best fun day of summer,” Donuts said. “I love how the people get into the parade.”
Decorating his 1931 Ford Model A Victoria with Polish emblems, D.J. Stonerock of Thornton, Illinois, was in his first Polka Parade. Stonerock joined an auto restoration club in Highland that participates in the parade.
“I’ve been here in the past, and now it’s my turn,” said Stonerock, describing the experience as “wild and crazy.”
The Polka Parade would not be complete without the buscias, women who dress like Eastern European grandmothers. Providing their music was Dennis Betustak of Whiting.
“I’ve been doing this for so many years,” Betustak said. “There’s so many different people here, and they let themselves loose.”
Among those buscias was Lynn Duimich. The Robertsdale woman, a veteran of 15 parades, was marching with a mission. Brandishing a Rosie the Riveter bag, tool belt and broom, she was representing working women.
“I see a lot of working women out there,” Duimich said. “This parade is a good way to represent the area in a positive light. You get to see people you haven’t seen in a long time. People move out of the area, then come back for this festival. It’s about family — a lot of families come here to see the parade or be in it.”
St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago got into the parade spirit. Adopting the theme of “superheroes of medicine,” hospital staff came dressed as Superman, Batman and Thor.
Dressed as a nurse, Leslie Jongsma, a nurse educator from Munster, said, “This is like no other parade I’ve even seen or been in. Everyone is having a good time.”
A first-time parade entry, the seventh-grade volleyball team from Our Lady of Grace School in Highland brought a locomotive float they dubbed the Pierogi Express.
“I’m excited about the pierogi we’ll be getting at the end of the parade,” said OLG coach Denise DiSanto.
Her daughter Casey, 12, added, “I’m excited about walking and passing out candy.”
Along the parade route, Nancy Bebis of Hammond was holding her Yorkie mix Brady.
“We love it. We come every year,” Bebis said. “It’s backwards. It’s crazy. It’s the best parade I go to.”
One family reunited with 40 members present, many of them wearing tutus as they celebrated Pierogi-Gra with the sign, “Show us your pierogi.”
“We come out every year,” said Katherine Osborn of Westville.
Her uncle, Bob Maicher, a Slovak from Manville, Texas, liked the “wackiness, hometown feel, and food” of the parade and festival.
“It’s just what Whiting is all about,” said Maicher, wearing a joker’s cap. “It’s a night when you can crazily do whatever you want to do.”
Angie Padilla’s Robertsdale home is across from Clark School, from where the parade kicked off. She and family gathered on the porch to follow the proceedings.
“I love being able to get together with family,” Padilla said. “The parade is silly and funny. There’s a whimsical aspect to it. It’s one of the fun times of the year.”