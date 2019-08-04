CROWN POINT — Pork Chop Downs is the place to be for some swine time at the Lake County Fair.
The Show-Me Safari World Famous Pigs are ready to entertain crowds as they race around the track.
The event includes many famous racers, such as Arnold Schwarzenpigger, Jean-Claude Van Hamme and Snoop Hoggy Hogg.
Each race includes three heats, and the pigs do their best to be the first to finish.
Some of the pigs performed better than others on Sunday. In one heat, a pig didn’t have a good start and finished well behind the other racers.
“Check him for some bad gas,” Colton “Porkchop” Brooks, who announces the races, said after the heat.
No matter the outcome, all pigs are rewarded with an iced oatmeal cookie, Brooks said.
The animals aren’t the only ones who could receive a prize during the races.
People from the crowd are selected to be a cheerleader for each pig racer.
“The louder you scream and cheer, the faster they go,” Brooks said.
If the pig they were chosen to represent wins, the cheerleader wins a pig nose.
Along with Brooks is Chance “Hambone” Lantz, who helps the pigs get ready for each heat.
It should come as no surprise that Lantz was given the job of handling the pigs because he’s the smart one in the group, Brooks said.
“He’s fluent in pig Latin,” Brooks said.
The swine racers have several shows each day of the fair. They take place at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., just north of the Agriculture Building.
The races could be well-attended because the fair has seen an increase in visitors this year.
Arlene Marcinek, Lake County Fair Secretary, said the fair has attracted about 5,000 more people than it did at the same time last year.
She said Saturday night “was just swamped.”
Marcinek said the pleasant weather is a main factor in the increased attendance.