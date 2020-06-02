Pimentel leading in Democratic primary for Lake County Recorder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Regina “Gina” Pimentel, of Crown Point, took a slim lead late Tuesday over a real estate investor and Gary businessman in the Democratic Party’s nomination to be the next Lake County recorder.

Unofficial voting returns Tuesday night indicated Pimentel ahead by several hundred votes over Nick Petrovski, of Crown Point; Glenn I. Johnson, of Gary; and Merrilee Frey, of Winfield — as well as the Democratic recorder candidates: Louie "Baby Lou" Gonzalez, of Crown Point, John W. Johnson, of Gary, Eric Sera of Highland.

The lead changed hands several times over the evening. Whoever is the final victor will face off this fall against Republican Rose Hejl, who ran unopposed Tuesday in the GOP primary for recorder.

The winner would replace Michael B. Brown, who served two four-year terms in office and is barred by terms limits for running for reelection.

Pimentel had been the chief deputy recorder for more than five years under Brown’s administration.

Petrovski is a real estate investor.

Glenn I. Johnson has been a Democratic precinct committeeman in Calumet Township and has served for a decade on the non-partisan Lake Ridge school board, including eight years as school board president.