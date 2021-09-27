Pink Ribbon Society benefit for breast cancer awareness returns after one-year absence

"We were allowed to keep our doors open. The community and the local businesses stepped up and took care of us," Peters said.

Peters herself is a breast cancer survivor having discovered a lump in her breast in 1977 which was diagnosed as stage 2 metastatic breast cancer.

It was sometime after her recovery that Peters came up with the idea for the Pink Ribbon Society.

"I had to do something, just paying my dues," Peters said.

Maura Rowley, who served as the event's master of ceremonies, thanked those who came to the luncheon which featured pink-colored table decorations and many attendees dressed in pink.

"This is our 20th anniversary. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the community. Without your support we wouldn't be able to do so," Rowley said.

Rowley said all funds raised stay in Lake, Porter and Newton counties.

To date $650,000 has been raised by the non-profit organization.

Tom Schager, general manager for the Times Media Company, praised the work of Peters and her "energy and passion" that brought everyone to the luncheon.