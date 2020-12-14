Pink Ribbon Society seeking donors to aid breast cancer patients

As with many other not-for-profits, Pink Ribbon Society has been struggling with securing revenue needed to keep the agency's doors open and programs running, Peters said.

Loss of revenue has been attributed to the pandemic, resulting in cancellation of fundraising events and reduced donations from the community and other organizations.

The annual Pink Ribbon Luncheon, one of the organization's biggest fundraisers, had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19.

"It's just become very difficult trying to figure out how to raise money," Peters said.

The Pink Ribbon Society has received other donations this year including $26,000 from Strack & VanTil from its annual "check out challenge."

"They have been doing this every year for several years," Peters said.

Other major donors include Southlake Kia and Southlake Nissan under the auspices of Southlake Auto Mall.

Peters, a breast cancer survivor herself, said her organization is going to continue its efforts, though it may have to reduce its contributions. On average, Peters said the organization disburses around $80,000 annually for its programs.