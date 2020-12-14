Pink Ribbon Society seeking donors to aid breast cancer patients

MERRILLVILLE — Ann Peters is asking supporters to "think pink" this holiday season.
Peters, president and founder of the Pink Ribbon Society, is seeking the financial help of those in Northwest Indiana.
"COVID-19 has crippled us as far as our revenue goes," Peters said.
Thankfully, Peters said, McColly Charities, a local organization that supports the not-for-profit community, has agreed to provide matching funds to any donations made to the Pink Ribbon Society between now and Dec. 31.
"Very simply, McColly Charities will match dollar for dollar every donation we receive from our supporters," Peters said.
Rhonda McColly-Fleener, who sits on the Pink Ribbon Society's board of directors, has agreed to do the matching funds for Pink Ribbon through the end of the year.
"This is an awesome gesture on the part of McColly Charities and is a major boost to the funds necessary to continue our programs and services going into 2021," Peters said.
The Pink Ribbon Society, founded in 2001, is an organization that helps promote breast cancer awareness.
The organization serves men and women in Lake, Porter and Newton counties whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.
As with many other not-for-profits, Pink Ribbon Society has been struggling with securing revenue needed to keep the agency's doors open and programs running, Peters said.
Loss of revenue has been attributed to the pandemic, resulting in cancellation of fundraising events and reduced donations from the community and other organizations.
The annual Pink Ribbon Luncheon, one of the organization's biggest fundraisers, had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19.
"It's just become very difficult trying to figure out how to raise money," Peters said.
The Pink Ribbon Society has received other donations this year including $26,000 from Strack & VanTil from its annual "check out challenge."
"They have been doing this every year for several years," Peters said.
Other major donors include Southlake Kia and Southlake Nissan under the auspices of Southlake Auto Mall.
Peters, a breast cancer survivor herself, said her organization is going to continue its efforts, though it may have to reduce its contributions. On average, Peters said the organization disburses around $80,000 annually for its programs.
"We are doing everything we can to get more money in our coffers. We have until the end of the year to raise funds and just need all the help we can doing it," Peters said.
Every year, the Pink Ribbon Society underwrites patient compression sleeves, as well as 250-300 mammograms and ultrasounds, totaling more than $50,000; donates $10,000 to help patients who lost their hair during treatment afford wigs; provides Bundles of Hope bags for patients arriving to their first treatment; and gives gift cards to patients in treatment and in need of financial help.
For more information, contact the office at 219-472-0704; email the Society at prs4990@yahoo.com or log onto the website at pinkribbonsociety.org.
