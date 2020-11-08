Pink Ribbon Society struggling

Despite the grant and fundraisers, the society still needs about two-thirds of its annual $150,000 operating budget.

"We're just trying to find an angel who is willing to do a matching funds program with us," Peters said.

For 19 years, the Pink Ribbon Society has helped men and women throughout Northwest Indiana who are affected by breast cancer.

Every year, the Pink Ribbon Society underwrites patient compression sleeves, as well as 250-300 mammograms and ultrasounds, totaling more than $50,000; donates $10,000 to help patients who lost their hair during treatment afford wigs; provides Bundles of Hope bags for patients arriving to their first treatment; and gives gift cards to patients in treatment and in need of financial help.

"We may have to distribute less per program, but we won't stop distributing. We are here for a particular purpose, and we are going to continue to provide that," Peters said.

Thus far, the Society has donated $650,000 to help breast cancer survivors and patients in the Northwest Indiana community, Peters said.

"I am so proud of what we've done," Peters said. "It's difficult to walk away from something like this, when it comes from the heart, when it's a passion. We'll just keep going."