WANATAH — One hundred years ago, Myra Pinney Clark gifted a 468-acre farm to Purdue University in memory of her father, William Pinney.
The donation was dedicated to the advancement of agriculture and the enrichment of country life.
Over the years Purdue, has acquired an additional 178 acres of adjacent farmland.
The facility has changed over the years on types of research projects at the farm, but the mission has stayed the same - providing local research on important issues.
On the farm, Red Poll cattle were being bred to find the best combination of a beef and dairy cow possible. Also on display will be old iron tractors from each of the past 10 decades and modern tractors.
There was also research on early corn and soybeans varieties that continues to this day. Studies now involve research on pests and diseases that can problems and the best solutions that could arise
Over the years, horticulture research was also added to the farm at 11402 County Line Road. This involves projects such as tomatoes, sweet corn, melons, and much more.
The Pinney Centennial Celebration is June 22. It begins with various presentations that will repeat. The following are all the topics that will be covered as well as continuous displays available all day.
The emcee is Marshall Martin, Senior Associate Director of Agricultural Research at Purdue; Assistant Dean; Professor of Agricultural Economics. The keynote speaker is Fred Whitford, Clinical Engagement Professor, Director of Purdue Pesticide Programs.
Updates of the event can be found at http://purdue.ag/pinney2019 and register to attend at http://tinyurl.com/Pinney100Year or call Porter County Extension Office at 219-465-3555.
The agenda:
9 a.m. - Welcome/registration.
9:15 – 10:35 a.m. – Presentations in 20-minute intervals
• Red Poll cattle at Pinney – Shuter Farms of Frankton, Indiana.
• Vintage corn and soybean varieties – R. Nielsen, S. Casteel.
• Heirloom Garden of early 1900s era – Master Gardeners.
10:45 a.m. – Keynote speaker Fred Whitford – Commemorating the gift and impact of the Pinney Farm.
11:30 a.m. – Special guest introductions and presentations followed by lunch catered by Birky Farms.
1-2:30 p.m. – Additional time to view continuous displays and repeat morning presentations.
Continuous Displays
* History of Agriculture: 1919-2019 by Local FFA Chapters.
* Antique farm machinery display – Local farmers.
* Video of Pinney Farm photos from past to present.
* Framed photos and cattle show awards from past Pinney Farm history.