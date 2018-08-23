Sister Mary Jo Sobieck's first pitch Saturday at a White Sox game made her an overnight, viral sensation.
But those already acquainted with the Marian Catholic theology teacher, many with Region ties, already knew about her star quality.
"Sister MoJo," as she's known to students, has made the national TV rounds appearing on "Good Morning America," "Fox & Friends," "Inside Edition" and ESPN's "First Take" just to name a few.
Saturday night's White Sox game had a Marian Catholic theme. The Chicago Heights school's renowned marching band — winners of 39 straight state titles — played the national anthem.
Then Sobieck stepped on the mound, bounced the baseball off her right bicep, snatched it out of the air and tossed a perfect, looping curveball 60 feet, 6 inches into the waiting glove of White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.
The video became a viral smash that night. By Monday, Sobieck was being flown to New York with Marian Catholic Vice President for Advancement Dan Kozlowski to meet various national media outlets and share her story.
Strong Region ties
Kozlowski, a Cedar Lake native and 2004 Hanover Central grad, said the attention the school has gotten has been overwhelming.
The idea of a Marian Catholic-themed night at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox home, was conceived by Kozlowski and a White Sox representative two years ago at a Chicago Heights restaurant.
Last year, Marian Catholic shared the stage with "Star Wars" night. This year, as the school celebrates its 60th year, they had the night all to themselves.
Sobieck's pitch was a way to pay homage to the Springfield, Illinois-based Dominican Sisters, who started the school.
Today, Sobieck is one of just four sisters teaching at the school.
Lake County Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott's son Tommy graduated in the spring from Marian Catholic.
Marian Catholic is home to 136 Northwest Indiana students this year.
Before Sobieck's pitch went viral, the judge, of Hammond, was more than familiar with the sister's draw.
"She's just one of those teachers everyone knows," McDermott said. "She has this vibrant personality and is full of energy. She cares so much for the kids and the school. Her enthusiasm is contagious.
"Everyone that saw that (first pitch) video said, 'That's the Sister Mary Jo we know.'"
Hammond native Olivia Beck is a 2012 Marian Catholic grad and was a long-term substitute biology teacher at the school last year.
She knew "Sister MoJo" from her time as a student at Marian Catholic, but that relationship grew stronger as colleagues.
Beck said Sobieck has always been a favorite among students.
"As a student, her door was always open," Beck said. "And to work with her was an absolute joy."
Beck and Sobieck bonded as teachers over their love of hockey. Sobieck, a Minnesota native, and Beck would have a running bet when the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild played.
The loser would have to wear the other team's sweater.
"She just really tries to be involved with everyone," Beck said. "I can't speak highly enough of her."
A whirlwind few days
Marian Catholic's first day of the 2018-19 school year was Wednesday. Sobieck got back into Chicago late Tuesday night from New York.
The administration gave Sobieck the day to regroup after a crazy 72 hours.
Reflecting on the first pitch, Sobieck said she wanted to make it memorable.
What wasn't planned was the viral response and national media attention.
"The pitch, with the fact that I was wearing a habit and that I'm a girl...it's transcending that moment," Sobieck said.
"It's been a privilege of mine to blend my love of sports with my love of God."
As for Northwest Indiana students she's taught, she said like the other communities that come together to make Marian Catholic what it is, they are important in forming the school's culture of diversity.
And that pitch has not just allowed Sobieck some celebrity. In a very organic way, it has given her a chance to be a greater ambassador for the school and her Catholic faith.
"It's been a wonderful way to send out our message," Sobieck said.