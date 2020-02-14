Place your bet: New NBA All-Star format could attract action

In the days before superteams, when players were foes first and friends second, the NBA didn’t worry about its All-Star game. Players may have taken it easy in the first three quarters, but the competitiveness came out in the fourth.

That’s why Kobe Bryant laughed in 2003 when Michael Jordan made a request of him before the game and did so again when recounting the story in 2015 during his final season.

“I remember playing Michael his last All-Star Game in Atlanta and he and I were catching up in the locker room and he says – because this was his last game – he says to me, ‘I just want you to approach this like any other game. I want you to compete against me, just like it’s any other game,’” Bryant said. “And I remember saying, ‘Michael, what the hell about me led you to think I was going to approach this any differently?’”

That mindset was lost in recent years, with the low point in 2017 when players hardly attempted to defend in a game where the West won 192-182. The league then scrapped the East vs. West format in favor of one in which two captains draft rosters. Now comes another change and bettors will have to determine if they like it.