Places in the region for COVID-19 testing
Places in the region for COVID-19 testing

Virus Outbreak Indiana (copy)

A customer places a sample in a container a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on  May 22 in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

The state of Indiana's COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 200 testing sites statewide, including eight in Lake County, two in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.

Here is a rundown of some local testing sites.

Lake County

HealthLinc Community Health Center, East Chicago:

  • Must be a HealthLinc patient

  • By appointment only

  • Requirements to be tested: Doctor's note, essential or health care worker, exposure, symptomatic

  • Fee is based on income

  • Insurance accepted

  • Patient is called with results in 10 days

Indiana State Department of Health Drive Thru at Ivy Tech, East Chicago:

  • Walk-ins accepted

  • Must be older than 12 and showing symptoms, though at-risk individuals do not need to show symptoms

  • No fee

  • Patient is emailed or texted results in 4-6 days

Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Gary:

  • Walk-ins accepted

  • Must be symptomatic

  • Insurance accepted, self-pay plans available

  • Results via Methodists Hospitals My Chart site or app within 48 hours

Northwest Indiana ER and Hospital, Hammond:

  • By appointment only

  • No testing requirements

  • Insurance accepted, self-pay plans available

  • Antibody and antigen tests are $200 each; price for both is $300

  • Results within 30 minutes

  • 48-hour back-up test

Physicians Urgent Care, Highland:

  • Appointments and Walk-ins accepted

  • Requirements to be tested: Essential or health care worker, exposure, pregnant, symptomatic

  • Insurance accepted, self-pay plans available

  • Results within 15 minutes

Family Urgent Care, Schererville:

  • By appointment only

  • Requirements to be tested: Doctor's note, essential or health care worker, exposure, pregnant, symptomatic

  • Results via web

Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus, Merrillville:

  • Walk-ins

  • Must be symptomatic

  • Insurance accepted, self-pay plans available

  • Results via Methodists Hospitals My Chart site or app within 48 hours

Porter County

HealthLinc, Valparaiso:

  • Must be a HealthLinc patient

  • By appointment only

  • Requirements to be tested: Essential or health care worker, exposure, pregnant, symptomatic

  • Fee based on income

  • Insurance accepted

  • Patient is called with results in 10 days

Indiana State Department of Health Optum Test Site, Valparaiso:

  • By appointment only

  • No testing requirements

  • No charge

  • Results via text or email in 4-6 days

LaPorte County

HealthLinc, Michigan City:

  • Appointments and walk-ins accepted

  • Requirements to be tested: Doctor's note, essential or health care worker, exposure, pregnant, symptomatic

  • Testing inside or in vehicle

  • Fee based on income

  • Insurance accepted

  • Results in 10 days

HeathLinc, LaPorte:

  • Established patients only

  • By appointment only

  • Requirements to be tested: Essential or health care worker, exposure, pregnant, symptomatic

  • Fee based on income

  • Insurance accepted

  • Patient is called with results in 10 days

Indiana State Department of Health Optum Test Site, LaPorte: 

  • By appointment only

  • No charge

  • Results via text or email in 4-6 days

