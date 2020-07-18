Places in the region for COVID-19 testing

The state of Indiana's COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 200 testing sites statewide, including eight in Lake County, two in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
Here is a rundown of some local testing sites.
Lake County
HealthLinc Community Health Center, East Chicago:
Must be a HealthLinc patient
By appointment only
Requirements to be tested: Doctor's note, essential or health care worker, exposure, symptomatic
Fee is based on income
Insurance accepted
Patient is called with results in 10 days
Indiana State Department of Health Drive Thru at Ivy Tech, East Chicago:
Walk-ins accepted
Must be older than 12 and showing symptoms, though at-risk individuals do not need to show symptoms
No fee
Patient is emailed or texted results in 4-6 days
Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Gary:
Walk-ins accepted
Must be symptomatic
Insurance accepted, self-pay plans available
Results via Methodists Hospitals My Chart site or app within 48 hours
Northwest Indiana ER and Hospital, Hammond:
By appointment only
No testing requirements
Insurance accepted, self-pay plans available
Antibody and antigen tests are $200 each; price for both is $300
Results within 30 minutes
48-hour back-up test
Physicians Urgent Care, Highland:
Appointments and Walk-ins accepted
Requirements to be tested: Essential or health care worker, exposure, pregnant, symptomatic
Insurance accepted, self-pay plans available
Results within 15 minutes
Family Urgent Care, Schererville:
By appointment only
Requirements to be tested: Doctor's note, essential or health care worker, exposure, pregnant, symptomatic
Results via web
Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus, Merrillville:
Walk-ins
Must be symptomatic
Insurance accepted, self-pay plans available
Results via Methodists Hospitals My Chart site or app within 48 hours
Porter County
HealthLinc, Valparaiso:
Must be a HealthLinc patient
By appointment only
Requirements to be tested: Essential or health care worker, exposure, pregnant, symptomatic
Fee based on income
Insurance accepted
Patient is called with results in 10 days
Indiana State Department of Health Optum Test Site, Valparaiso:
By appointment only
No testing requirements
No charge
Results via text or email in 4-6 days
LaPorte County
HealthLinc, Michigan City:
Appointments and walk-ins accepted
Requirements to be tested: Doctor's note, essential or health care worker, exposure, pregnant, symptomatic
Testing inside or in vehicle
Fee based on income
Insurance accepted
Results in 10 days
HeathLinc, LaPorte:
Established patients only
By appointment only
Requirements to be tested: Essential or health care worker, exposure, pregnant, symptomatic
Fee based on income
Insurance accepted
Patient is called with results in 10 days
Indiana State Department of Health Optum Test Site, LaPorte:
By appointment only
No charge
Results via text or email in 4-6 days
