Plea deal accepted for LaPorte man with violent criminal history

The judge accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Wood to the maximum prison time allowed under the law, 2½ years.

Wood’s public defender said Wood will have already fulfilled the service of that sentence by Saturday, once given credit for the time he has waited in jail for the case to be resolved.

The case has generated controversy in Porter County where Wood was convicted three decades ago with the abduction, rape and murder of a Valparaiso store clerk.

Wood was a teenager when he and two other men were found guilty of taking part in the 1990 abduction of Christel Helmchen from her overnight job. She was fatally shot during the assault.

The 2019 sexual battery charge prompted a recent petition in Porter County for the LaPorte County courts to reject any plea deal that grants Wood leniency.

LaPorte Superior Courtroom 1 Judge Michael S. Bergerson, who has had jurisdiction over the case for more than a year, refused to accept the plea deal Thursday when it was brought before him.

But the prosecutor’s office effectively removed Wood’s case from Bergerson Thursday with dismissal of the more serious charge of attempted rape.