Plea deal accepted for LaPorte man with violent criminal history

MICHIGAN CITY — A LaPorte County judge accepted a plea deal Friday resolving a 2019 sexual battery case committed by a man with a violent criminal history in Porter County.
Rodney A. Wood, 46, of Walkerton, Indiana appeared before LaPorte Superior Courtroom 4 Judge Greta Stirling Friedman via a teleconferencing network.
Wood was physically inside the LaPorte County Jail, where he has been held the last 456 days, following his arrest on charges of attempted rape and battery.
The LaPorte County prosecutor’s office dismissed the more serious charge of attempted rape Thursday in return for Wood pleading guilty to sexual battery under a plea agreement crafted by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s office and Wood’s public defender David Jones.
Wood admitted he assaulted a woman April 10, 2019, while showing her a house for rent, court records state.
The victim told police Wood began looking through a pornographic magazine during the house tour, exposed himself and then pulled her by the hair toward his genitals, before she escaped, court records state.
The victim wasn’t present Friday in either the courtroom or on the Zoom link.
The deputy prosecutor told the judge the victim had stopped communicating with her office about a month ago.
The judge accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Wood to the maximum prison time allowed under the law, 2½ years.
Wood’s public defender said Wood will have already fulfilled the service of that sentence by Saturday, once given credit for the time he has waited in jail for the case to be resolved.
The case has generated controversy in Porter County where Wood was convicted three decades ago with the abduction, rape and murder of a Valparaiso store clerk.
Wood was a teenager when he and two other men were found guilty of taking part in the 1990 abduction of Christel Helmchen from her overnight job. She was fatally shot during the assault.
The 2019 sexual battery charge prompted a recent petition in Porter County for the LaPorte County courts to reject any plea deal that grants Wood leniency.
LaPorte Superior Courtroom 1 Judge Michael S. Bergerson, who has had jurisdiction over the case for more than a year, refused to accept the plea deal Thursday when it was brought before him.
But the prosecutor’s office effectively removed Wood’s case from Bergerson Thursday with dismissal of the more serious charge of attempted rape.
Wood still faces possible punishment over allegations he violated conditions of probation he was serving in an unrelated domestic battery case.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!