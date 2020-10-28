 Skip to main content
Plea offer on table for man charged in Coach's Corner homicide
Plea offer on table for man charged in Coach's Corner homicide

CROWN POINT — A 33-year-old man charged with murdering a woman outside Coach's Corner bar in Hammond last year has been offered a plea agreement that would cap his sentence at 12 years in prison, attorneys said.

Steven M. Todd, of South Holland, was extradited to Lake County earlier this year after the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him in Yuba City, California.

He has not accepted the offer and this week hired private attorney Mark Gruenhagen to represent him.

Gruenhagen asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas on Tuesday to strike Todd's trial, which had been set for Nov. 30.

Todd is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Katelyn Golden in the neck during an argument Nov. 24, 2019, outside Coach's Corner in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue.

Golden and a friend were outside the bar when Todd bumped into them, court records state. Golden began to yell and curse at Todd, then followed him into the parking lot as he got into the passenger side of a white Dodge Charger.

Todd shot Golden while he was seated in the car, and the driver left the area before police arrived, documents allege.

Cappas told Todd he would not be able to reschedule a trial until June 2021.

Todd said he understood and wanted the delay.

Under the proposed plea agreement, Todd would plead guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, according to the Lake County prosecutor's office.

Gruenhagen said he knew there was a proposed plea agreement on the table. He wanted time to review the proposal and evidence in the case.

Cappas set a status hearing for Dec. 2.

Steven Todd

Steven Todd

