Plea: Youth leader sent nude photos, video to 15-year-old boy; faces probation

VALPARAISO — A Portage man told the court Monday that while he was serving as a youth leader at a South Haven church, he sent nude photos and a video of himself masturbating to a 15-year-old boy, according to court records.
Jeffrey McGehee, 32, struck a deal with a special prosecutor from Lake County that calls for him to serve 12 months on probation and for the remaining four charges, three of which are more severe than the one he pleaded guilty to, to be dismissed if the proposal is accepted Aug. 10 by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
McGehee pleaded guilty a felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, which carries a potential sentence of six months to two and a half years behind bars, records show.
The offense occurred between Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 17, 2018, according to the proposed plea agreement. McGehee was part of the Church of Jesus Christ at 791 Juniper Road.
McGehee was further accused in the case of soliciting nude photographs and videos of the teen, engaging in kissing and touching, and offering the teen alcohol.
Defense attorney Bob Harper said Monday the alleged victim in the case has been notified of the proposed agreement.
The boy told investigators he was told to keep quiet about his relationship with McGehee by the church pastor and others, according to the charging documents.
The pastor, who is McGehee's father-in-law, was initially charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to report for attempting to cover up the incidents and telling the victims and other church members to remain silent, according to charging documents. Those charges were dismissed in December.
Charges have also been dismissed for a female church member, who was accused during the wider investigation of having sex with a teen.
The special prosecutor was brought in as a result of a conflict of interest involving the Porter County prosecutor's office, Harper said.
