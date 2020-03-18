Pleasant View hands out chocolate milk; traffic concerns shut down giveaway

Workers from Highland's Pleasant View Dairy distribute free half-pints of chocolate milk to the public Wednesday. Due to school closings, the dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road.
Due to school closings, Highland's Pleasant View Dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road.
A pallet of half-pint chocolate milk is brought out to the distribution area at the Pleasant View Dairy in Highland. Due to school closings, the dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road.
Pleasant View Dairy employee Adam Leep helps his co-workers as they distribute chocolate milk Wednesday. Due to school closings, the dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road in Highland.
Pleasant View Dairy employee Brian Thompson helps his co-workers as they distribute half-pints of chocolate milk Wednesday. Due to school closings, the dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road in Highland.
Jon Fife and Rachel Leep from Highland's Pleasant View Dairy load up a bag with half-pints of chocolate milk Wednesday at the dairy. Due to school closings, the dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road.
HIGHLAND — After being left with thousands of half-pints of chocolate milk that were set to be distributed to schools, Pleasant View Dairy announced a giveaway at its Highland location.
Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday the dairy company began handing out milk cartons, and the Condit Street location became swarmed with vehicles.
Around 1 p.m. traffic safety concerns caused the giveaway to come to a halt for the day. Pleasant View Dairy posted on its Facebook page that staff will announce when people can come back and pick up milk.
