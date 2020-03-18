You are the owner of this article.
Pleasant View hands out chocolate milk; traffic concerns shut down giveaway
Pleasant View hands out chocolate milk; traffic concerns shut down giveaway

HIGHLAND — After being left with thousands of half-pints of chocolate milk that were set to be distributed to schools, Pleasant View Dairy announced a giveaway at its Highland location.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday the dairy company began handing out milk cartons, and the Condit Street location became swarmed with vehicles.

Around 1 p.m. traffic safety concerns caused the giveaway to come to a halt for the day. Pleasant View Dairy posted on its Facebook page that staff will announce when people can come back and pick up milk.

The company can be reached at 219-838-0155.

