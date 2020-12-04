PNW celebrates fall 2020 grads in online commencement

Purdue University Northwest is celebrating more than 1,000 fall graduates this semester in a virtual ceremony available online.
PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon and Student Government Association President Oriana White delivered a message to graduates available at pnw.edu/commencement, offering advice to the fall class of 2020 as they complete their college education.
"You have ... a big advantage over many, because you've had to adapt, you've had to change, and I'm sure many of you have come up with some very strong, innovative ways to make the end of your college career successful," Keon said. "Take that ability to change and adapt and use it as you go forward with whatever you do."
PNW plans to graduate 1,009 candidates this fall. Among its commencement, the university reports officials will confer one doctoral degree, 198 master's degrees and 810 baccalaureate degrees.
The university's College of Nursing leads with the most candidates this fall at 339. The College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences follows with 162.
The College of Business reports 151 candidates, 88 are expected to graduate from the College of Engineering and Sciences, and another 70 from the College of Technology, according to PNW's Office of the Registrar.
White, speaking to fellow students this fall, is a graduate student working toward a master's degree in business administration. In addition to working with student government, White is a graduate assistant in the PNW Office of New Student Orientation and serves as social media coordinator for the Public Relations Club.
Hone networking skills
"You have made connections here at PNW with your mentors, with your instructors and your professors, and you've also created an amazing network," White said. "This network is going to launch you into your careers, it's going to help you move forward in anything that you choose."
The university will award its Chancellor's Medallion honor, given to students receiving the highest grade point average in each college, to nine graduating seniors this fall. Recipients include:
- Abudullah Alabdali, of Valparaiso, for the College of Business
- Baylee Carpenter, of New Carlisle, for the College of Engineering and Sciences
- Brandon Gargano, of Crown Point, Amy Nieves, of Chesterton, and Joel Tokarczyk, of Lake Village, for the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences
- Lauren Wright, of South Bend, for the College of Nursing
- James Cansler, of Olympia Fields, Anthony Laas, of Lake Station, and Matthew Valant, of Hebron, for the College of Technology
PNW will additionally offer graduates the opportunity to celebrate their commencement in a series of socially distanced photo opportunities today and Saturday in Westville and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 in Hammond.
Graduating students are allowed to register for a scheduled time to walk a commencement stage with up to four guests in attendance. A professional portrait will be provided free of cost to each graduate.
More information is available online at pnw.edu/fall-2020-graduation-celebrations.
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_09
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_03
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_04
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_01
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_11
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_06
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_10
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_08
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_07
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_05
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_02
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.