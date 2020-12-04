PNW celebrates fall 2020 grads in online commencement

Purdue University Northwest is celebrating more than 1,000 fall graduates this semester in a virtual ceremony available online.

PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon and Student Government Association President Oriana White delivered a message to graduates available at pnw.edu/commencement, offering advice to the fall class of 2020 as they complete their college education.

"You have ... a big advantage over many, because you've had to adapt, you've had to change, and I'm sure many of you have come up with some very strong, innovative ways to make the end of your college career successful," Keon said. "Take that ability to change and adapt and use it as you go forward with whatever you do."

PNW plans to graduate 1,009 candidates this fall. Among its commencement, the university reports officials will confer one doctoral degree, 198 master's degrees and 810 baccalaureate degrees.

The university's College of Nursing leads with the most candidates this fall at 339. The College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences follows with 162.