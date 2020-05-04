PNW concurrent enrollment program receives reaccreditation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Purdue University Northwest is among nine institutions that recently received reaccreditation for its concurrent enrollment programs.

The National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships Accreditation Commission recently granted accreditation to 19 total institutions.

Ten were accredited for the first time and nine, including PNW, achieved reaccreditation.

The NACEP Accreditation Commission is the only such body offering accreditation for college-credit bearing courses taught at the high school level, according to a NACEP news release.

To receive accreditation, schools must demonstrate that the meet 16 NACEP standards through a submitted self-study document.

The institutions are also evaluated through a peer-review process conducted by the NACEP Accreditation Commission and representatives of other NACEP accredited programs.

Reaccreditation is valid for seven years, according to the news release.

In a prepared statement, Anne Gregory, executive director of PNW's concurrent enrollment programs, said the reaccreditation shows the university's programs adhere to the highest standards.