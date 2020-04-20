PNW 'pay it forward' gift to support nursing students amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Purdue University Northwest donor is supporting PNW nursing students in a recent gift to help support those met with unexpected expenses during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Milos has made a recent $50,000 donation in a "pay it forward" gesture to the PNW College of Nursing, according to a university news release.

A portion of the $50,000 gift will go to the Robert Winston Milos Endowment, a fund Milos established in 2019 to assist nursing students struck with financial uncertainty.

Other funds will be directed to support students' immediate needs at determined by Lisa Hopp, dean of PNW's College of Nursing.

"As the need for nurses is so critical during the COVID-19 health crisis, we need to work together to keep PNW students focused on their studies and on track to graduation so that they can go out there and answer the call of qualified nurses," Milos said in the news release. "We are all aware now, during pandemic, just how vital nurses are to our communities."

Milos made an additional donation to PNW this month supporting the purchase and installation of AED devices at the Hammond campus's new Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building, as well as the nearby Lawshe Hall. The recent gift will also fund faculty and staff training to use the AED devices.