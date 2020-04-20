PNW 'pay it forward' gift to support nursing students amid COVID-19 pandemic

A Purdue University Northwest donor is supporting PNW nursing students in a recent gift to help support those met with unexpected expenses during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Robert Milos has made a recent $50,000 donation in a "pay it forward" gesture to the PNW College of Nursing, according to a university news release.
A portion of the $50,000 gift will go to the Robert Winston Milos Endowment, a fund Milos established in 2019 to assist nursing students struck with financial uncertainty.
Other funds will be directed to support students' immediate needs at determined by Lisa Hopp, dean of PNW's College of Nursing.
"As the need for nurses is so critical during the COVID-19 health crisis, we need to work together to keep PNW students focused on their studies and on track to graduation so that they can go out there and answer the call of qualified nurses," Milos said in the news release. "We are all aware now, during pandemic, just how vital nurses are to our communities."
Milos made an additional donation to PNW this month supporting the purchase and installation of AED devices at the Hammond campus's new Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building, as well as the nearby Lawshe Hall. The recent gift will also fund faculty and staff training to use the AED devices.
"Mr. Milos and his family have given more than emergency funds; they have given students an opportunity to fulfill their dreams to become professional nurses and to positively impact the health of Northwest Indiana's citizens," Hopp said in the release. "This fund is like no other because student can find financial relief just when they need it the most to stay in school."
Purdue University Northwest is one of a growing number of universities that have committed to teaching classes online through the end of the summer semester to help practice social distancing. More information on changes in scheduling and the university's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic is available online at pnw.edu/covid-19.
PNW also continues to accept support for students facing obstacles amid the coronavirus pandemic. To learn more about supporting students during this time, visit pnw.edu/giving.
"We are grateful to Mr. Milos for his unwavering support of our College of Nursing students and our PNW community, particularly during this unprecedented situation," PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon said in the news release. "Soon our nurses will join those health care providers who are serving on the front lines, facing a public health crisis that is bigger than all of us."
