PNW political scientists help NWI 'make sense' of 2020 election

After polls closed and as the nation awaits counts in several key states, Purdue University Northwest’s political science department came together to help students, and the community, make sense of the 2020 presidential election.
Four political science professors helped unpack Tuesday night’s developments in a virtual “Making Sense of the Election” public forum Wednesday, moderated by Associate Professor Richard Rupp.
The professors touched on individual voting power, the role of the supreme court, and the direction political parties will take following the 2020 election.
“To say that it’s an extraordinary time is an understatement,” Rupp said. “Simultaneously, we have a pandemic, economic upheaval, striking racial tensions, peaceful and violent protest, and an election, the very foundation of liberal democracy has been questioned.”
Panelists generally agreed that state and local races — including Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s win over Democratic challenger Woody Myers, and Republican Attorney General candidate Todd Rokita’s victory over Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel — brought results largely to be expected.
In fact, Yu Ouyang, an assistant professor of political science, said much of Tuesday night played out as expected, including the undecided presidential race.
“Last night happened exactly the way we expected it to, that is we never expected a clear winner to come out of last night’s result,” Ouyang said. “If anything, we may not even know who will win the presidency for the next day or two at the earliest.”
Each of the four panelists spoke briefly on their takeaways from Election Day before taking questions from PNW students and the community in the 90-minute forum which was also streamed live on Facebook and broadcast on WJOB Radio.
Participants brought questions of past contested elections and recounts, bringing memories of 2000’s presidential race drawn out in a legal battle decided by the Supreme Court.
The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it would take legal action to halt officials’ count of ballots in key states, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
For weeks leading up to the election, the president has decried what he described as fraudulent voting practices — a claim Ouyang said carried no systematic evidence.
“For it to be an issue, it needs to be done at a huge level,” Ouyang said. “I don’t know of any evidence that says that voting fraud is systematic and something that we need to be worried about.”
Panelists also addressed what the 2020 election says about the state of American politics, coming as the latest in a period of tightly contested presidential races and divided Congressional majorities.
“It speaks to the bigger picture of American politics,” political science professor Jonathan Swarts said. “It really shows that America at the end of the day, despite all our divisions, we’re really a centrist nation and that the path to power goes to the center. I think we’re going to see that in the next four years, that we’re going to see centrist policies simply because of the way the system is set up structurally, neither of the extremes can get things done.”
With Tuesday’s presidential race still undecided, several viewers brought the question of civil unrest, asking what to expect in the days and weeks to come when results are known and potentially challenged.
“We’ll just have to see over the next couple of days how the leadership, how Trump, how Biden reacts,” Professor Meg Rincker said.
Swarts left guests of the forum with an optimistic outlook.
“We really are more politicized and divided than we have been for quite a while,” Swarts said. “But, the system’s incredibly strong, the constitutional structure that we have is incredibly strong… We’ve gone through a lot of more polarized periods in American history than just the last few years in the Trump administration, and our constitutional structures have survived.”
