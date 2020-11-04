PNW political scientists help NWI 'make sense' of 2020 election

“Last night happened exactly the way we expected it to, that is we never expected a clear winner to come out of last night’s result,” Ouyang said. “If anything, we may not even know who will win the presidency for the next day or two at the earliest.”

Each of the four panelists spoke briefly on their takeaways from Election Day before taking questions from PNW students and the community in the 90-minute forum which was also streamed live on Facebook and broadcast on WJOB Radio.

Participants brought questions of past contested elections and recounts, bringing memories of 2000’s presidential race drawn out in a legal battle decided by the Supreme Court.

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it would take legal action to halt officials’ count of ballots in key states, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

For weeks leading up to the election, the president has decried what he described as fraudulent voting practices — a claim Ouyang said carried no systematic evidence.

“For it to be an issue, it needs to be done at a huge level,” Ouyang said. “I don’t know of any evidence that says that voting fraud is systematic and something that we need to be worried about.”