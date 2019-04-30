HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest raised more than $750,000 on its sixth annual Purdue Northwest Day of Giving last Wednesday.
The university raised a total $756,244 in contributions from PNW students, alumni and community supporters, according to a PNW news release.
It was the 10th highest total of participating entities from across the Purdue system in the single-day giving drive April 24.
"Each year's Day of Giving shows the collective impact that the Purdue Northwest community can have," PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said in the release. "The generous gifts made by our graduates, faculty, staff, students and friends make a clear statement about the value that PNW represents to Northwest Indiana."
Funds raised on PNW Day will support student scholarships, academic programs, athletics and other initiatives, according to the release. Specific programs like the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building and Sinai Forum received significant donations during the day of fundraising.
"We can't thank everyone who participated in this year's PNW Day of Giving enough for making it such a resounding success," Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement Lisa Goodnight said in the release. "There is no doubt that many students' lives will be changed for the better for years to come because this community believes in Purdue Northwest."