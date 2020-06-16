PNW reveals early plans for fall return to campus

PNW's Office of the Registrar is working with colleges within the university to identify delivery models for each course with the hope of including instruction methods for each fall class in its course catalog within a month of the start of the fall semester.

Students began course registration for this fall as early as March of this year. Students will be able to make adjustments to their schedule through Aug. 28 without seeking additional approvals from an academic department.

The university plans to follow its established policies for course withdrawals, allowing students to withdrawal from a class through the 12th week of a standard term, a PNW spokeswoman said.

Any classes delivered in-person this fall will be done with exercising physical distancing and using appropriate sanitation and personal protective equipment such as face coverings, according to the letter.

Purdue Northwest announced in mid-March it would finish out its spring semester with remote instruction and continued distancing learning through the summer.

The Safe Return to Campus Task Force announcement comes as universities across the state reveal more details about their plans to reintroduce students to campus.