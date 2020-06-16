You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PNW reveals early plans for fall return to campus
urgent

PNW reveals early plans for fall return to campus

{{featured_button_text}}
Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Purdue University Northwest is sharing new plans this week for its students' return to classes this fall after spring and summer campus closures prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The university's fall academic calendar will remain unchanged, members of PNW's Safe Return to Campus Task Force announced in a letter Monday.

Though some large Indiana universities have decided to alter on campus instruction schedules and forgo fall semester breaks, PNW still plans to begin its fall courses in late August and continue through December with breaks in between.

Classes will begin Aug. 24 and end Dec. 12, with final exams scheduled for the week of Dec. 14 to 19. Students will be allowed breaks on Sept. 7 for Labor Day, Oct. 12 and 13 for fall break and Nov. 25 to 28 for Thanksgiving break.

NWI colleges, universities extend virtual learning through summer semester

The task force is recommending fall courses be identified for delivery in four different instructional types to help "de-densify" the university's Hammond and Westville campuses.

Delivery models include 100% online, a remote teaching method where students can learn identical material working at different times and from different locations; virtual classroom, a remote teaching method offering virtual classroom time with a live lecture element; hybrid, a combination of on-campus and online learning ideal for lab work and clinical experiences; and face to face, instruction provided in-person. 

PNW's Office of the Registrar is working with colleges within the university to identify delivery models for each course with the hope of including instruction methods for each fall class in its course catalog within a month of the start of the fall semester.

Students began course registration for this fall as early as March of this year. Students will be able to make adjustments to their schedule through Aug. 28 without seeking additional approvals from an academic department.

The university plans to follow its established policies for course withdrawals, allowing students to withdrawal from a class through the 12th week of a standard term, a PNW spokeswoman said.

Any classes delivered in-person this fall will be done with exercising physical distancing and using appropriate sanitation and personal protective equipment such as face coverings, according to the letter.

Purdue Northwest announced in mid-March it would finish out its spring semester with remote instruction and continued distancing learning through the summer.

Purdue trustees approve modified calendar, flu test requirements for possible fall return to campus

The Safe Return to Campus Task Force announcement comes as universities across the state reveal more details about their plans to reintroduce students to campus.

PNW Professor Libbie Pelter, chair of the PNW Faculty Senate and a member of the safe return task force, called the fall semester an extraordinary learning opportunity for students.

"You will learn new skills and connect with your professors and classmates in a totally new way," Pelter told students in the Monday letter. "These are essential skills for working and living in a diverse global economy. Keep making progress toward your degree and building your future. You are part of the PNW community."

More information on PNW's fall reopening plan is available online at pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19/safe-return-to-campus.

Gallery: Let's celebrate Region teachers

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lake Central peaceful protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts