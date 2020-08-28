 Skip to main content
PNW reveals new dashboard to track active COVID-19 cases on campus
alert urgent

PNW reveals new dashboard to track active COVID-19 cases on campus

PNW students return to campus

Sanitizing wipes are made available to Purdue University Northwest students inside a lounge space at the Student Union & Library on Thursday at the Hammond campus.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Purdue University Northwest is revealing a new COVID-19 dashboard providing the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the university's Hammond and Westville campuses.

The dashboard will distinguish between the number of active positive cases on the PNW's campuses and will be updated weekly, according to a university news release.

As of Aug. 17, five cases have been reported among PNW students, university officials said. None have been reported among faculty or staff.

Information about the new dashboard was shared in a memo to PNW students, faculty and staff on Friday. The university will update its dashboard on Friday mornings, PNW spokeswoman Kris Falzone said.

"The dashboard was established to be transparent about reports of active cases among members of the PNW university community," Falzone said in a provided statement. "PNW takes very seriously its responsibility to limit community spread of the virus and will continually monitor and release information based on the needs of public safety."

The university began its first classes of the fall semester this week.

Students have been assigned classes this semester in four instructional models including 100% online, virtual classroom, hybrid and face to face.

"PNW is following guidelines for the Indiana State Department of Health as to when a student, faculty or staff member can return to school after developing symptoms, receiving test results or coming into close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19," the Friday memo states.

Citing health and educational privacy laws, university officials said PNW cannot provide identifying information about students, faculty or staff.

Valparaiso University has also recently shared a dashboard to monitor active COVID-19 cases on its campus with updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. As of Friday afternoon, VU reported eight active cases on campus.

More information about Purdue Northwest's active COVID-19 case reporting and coronavirus response can be found on the university's website at pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19.

