PNW reveals new dashboard to track active COVID-19 cases on campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Purdue University Northwest is revealing a new COVID-19 dashboard providing the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the university's Hammond and Westville campuses.

The dashboard will distinguish between the number of active positive cases on the PNW's campuses and will be updated weekly, according to a university news release.

As of Aug. 17, five cases have been reported among PNW students, university officials said. None have been reported among faculty or staff.

Information about the new dashboard was shared in a memo to PNW students, faculty and staff on Friday. The university will update its dashboard on Friday mornings, PNW spokeswoman Kris Falzone said.

"The dashboard was established to be transparent about reports of active cases among members of the PNW university community," Falzone said in a provided statement. "PNW takes very seriously its responsibility to limit community spread of the virus and will continually monitor and release information based on the needs of public safety."

The university began its first classes of the fall semester this week.

Students have been assigned classes this semester in four instructional models including 100% online, virtual classroom, hybrid and face to face.