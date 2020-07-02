You are the owner of this article.
PNW seeks high school seniors, recent graduates for free transition to college boot camp
PNW seeks high school seniors, recent graduates for free transition to college boot camp

Bioscience Innovation Building and Purdue Northwest
HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest is seeking more than 100 recent high school graduates to engage in a program emphasizing students' success in their first year of college.

The university's "Let The Games Begin! Champions for College" boot camp will be a four-day program aiding 112 high school seniors and recent graduates with the transition to college.

The program will be from 8 a.m. to noon July 20 to 23 with breakfast and a snack provided. PNW will practice recommended protocols to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Students planning to attend any college or university are invited to register for the program. Those who intend to go to PNW will be provided a $200 stipend to use for books, tuition or other materials, said Mary Jane Eisenhauer, interim associate director of PNW's School of Education and Counseling.

"This is a great way for students to meet professors and learn their way around campus, as well as meet current students who are serving as coaches and will offer insight into what's ahead in college, along with others who are off to college," Eisenhauer said.

PNW students and faculty will lead boot camp sessions in coaching participants through 75-minute sessions.

State commission awards $135,000 to programs supporting student retention amid coronavirus pandemic

Sessions in the Summer Olympics-themed boot camp will share with students how to create proper balance among academic, social, emotional, health and wellness needs, according to a PNW news release.

"We believe that this experience will give them a running start into the fall semester," said Anne Gregory, director of PNW's School of Education and Counseling.

The boot camp is free to all students accepted into the program. It will be co-sponsored by the PNW Office of Concurrent Enrollment and funded through a recent Indiana Commission for Higher Education COVID-19 Learning Support Grant.

Registration is available for PNW's "Let The Games Being! Champions for College" summer program online at purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8kmTduSHM2Lj4Ox. The deadline to register is July 8.

