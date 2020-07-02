PNW seeks high school seniors, recent graduates for free transition to college boot camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest is seeking more than 100 recent high school graduates to engage in a program emphasizing students' success in their first year of college.

The university's "Let The Games Begin! Champions for College" boot camp will be a four-day program aiding 112 high school seniors and recent graduates with the transition to college.

The program will be from 8 a.m. to noon July 20 to 23 with breakfast and a snack provided. PNW will practice recommended protocols to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Students planning to attend any college or university are invited to register for the program. Those who intend to go to PNW will be provided a $200 stipend to use for books, tuition or other materials, said Mary Jane Eisenhauer, interim associate director of PNW's School of Education and Counseling.

"This is a great way for students to meet professors and learn their way around campus, as well as meet current students who are serving as coaches and will offer insight into what's ahead in college, along with others who are off to college," Eisenhauer said.

PNW students and faculty will lead boot camp sessions in coaching participants through 75-minute sessions.