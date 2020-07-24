PNW shares detailed fall education plan

Purdue University Northwest shared detailed expectations Friday for students' instruction in the fall semester.
While courses will be offered both in-person and virtually in the coming semester, all on-campus camps and conferences have been canceled until 2021, according to a university news release.
The university will maintain its previously scheduled fall semester calendar with breaks for Labor Day, on Sept. 7; for fall break, Oct. 12 and 13; and Thanksgiving, from Nov. 25 to 28.
Students' first day will be Aug. 24, and finals week will be Dec. 14 to 19.
Students will receive updated information about their course schedule from the PNW Registrar's office next week.
Those returning to campus will be met with repurposed spaces to allow for social distancing, new cleaning and disinfecting protocols and a new guest policy.
Student-facing offices will resume in-person hours beginning Aug. 10, according to the release.
Face coverings will be required on campus, and the university will give each campus member two cloth, reusable face coverings.
Students, staff and visitors will be asked to self-screen for symptoms before coming to campus. A new PNW Daily Self Screen tool will be added to the university's smart phone application.
The new set of guidelines came following months of development by PNW's Safe Return to Campus Task Force, a committee of 15 university members representing PNW academics, public safety, buildings and grounds, and more.
"Our goal is to ensure students continue to gain the enriching experiences they expect from a PNW education this fall," PNW Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kenneth Holford said in the news release. "Faculty are preparing to offer engaging learning experiences whether students take courses in face-to-face, hybrid, virtual or 100% online formats."
Students registered for PNW Housing are receiving information about room assignments and move-in. The university has created a plan to quarantine and isolation students in campus housing if needed.
"These past few months have been very challenging and we all are excited to being the new semester together," Chancellor Thomas Keon said in the release. "We thank you for your perseverance, dedication, and hard work during the spring semester and throughout the summer."
More information about PNW's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available online at pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19/safe-return-to-campus.
