PNW shares detailed fall education plan

Purdue University Northwest shared detailed expectations Friday for students' instruction in the fall semester.

While courses will be offered both in-person and virtually in the coming semester, all on-campus camps and conferences have been canceled until 2021, according to a university news release.

The university will maintain its previously scheduled fall semester calendar with breaks for Labor Day, on Sept. 7; for fall break, Oct. 12 and 13; and Thanksgiving, from Nov. 25 to 28.

Students' first day will be Aug. 24, and finals week will be Dec. 14 to 19.

Students will receive updated information about their course schedule from the PNW Registrar's office next week.

Those returning to campus will be met with repurposed spaces to allow for social distancing, new cleaning and disinfecting protocols and a new guest policy.

Student-facing offices will resume in-person hours beginning Aug. 10, according to the release.

Face coverings will be required on campus, and the university will give each campus member two cloth, reusable face coverings.