Purdue University Northwest will not follow in the footsteps of its university system's flagship campus at Purdue West Lafayette looks to ban popular streaming services in classrooms and lecture halls this month.
HAMMOND — Following the turmoil among faculty and students in the light of a recent university-commissioned report, the chancellor's office said their voices have been heard.
Purdue University Northwest's Strategic Resource Allocation report ranked various programs from one to five, with the fifth category meaning the program is recommended for elimination. Fourth-ranked programs were recommended as needing transformation.
On April 19, an two-hour meeting about the report at the Westville campus stretched to nearly four hours because of concerns discussed by the estimated 100 staff and students attending.
Faculty and students alike expressed their fear of losing certain programs and also found the report results to be “confounding,” as one professor said.
On Monday, Chancellor Thomas L. Keon wrote an assurance to the PNW community that the report does not signal the end of PNW's array of programs that were recommended for elimination.
“We have held extensive discussions with the Chancellor’s Advisory Board, listened carefully to the serious and heart-felt views expressed at last Friday’s three-hour Faculty Senate Meeting, and we have read the comments posted on numerous social media venues,” Keon said.“The voices of PNW’s students, faculty and staff have been heard.”
Keon said the report was a means of examining ways to modify and meet the demands of current and prospective students in light of predicted enrollment drops to come.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
“Many items in quintile five cannot and should not be divested,” Keon said. “Nevertheless, we will and must continue to assess how we are allocating resources.”
The Chancellor's Office was placed into the fourth quintile and Keon said he will work on the committee's recommendations for transforming his office.
Keon also said the report's process will be modified and the Senior Leadership Team will meet in the summer to point out possible areas for exploration. The team will not make any final recommendations this Fall, he said.
“Rather, we would like to work with units to review programs, activities, and processes to consider modifications,” Keon said. “The Task Force Reports have illuminated a number of programs that might benefit from modification and change.”
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.