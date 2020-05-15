PNW to celebrate grads in virtual address

Despite coronavirus campus closures, nearly 1,200 Purdue University Northwest students have successfully completed graduation requirements this spring.
PNW will celebrate its graduates in a virtual address available online to students and families beginning Friday.
PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon announced to students in March the university would forego its traditional in-person commencement ceremonies in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Students this year will be able to tune into speeches by both Keon and PNW Student Government Association President Oriana White on the university's website at pnw.edu/commencement.
White will graduate with her undergraduate degree in communications this spring and plans to continue on to graduate school at PNW next fall, according to a university news release.
The student speaker not only served as student government president, but also served as president of PNW's Public Relations Club and was a campus ambassador. White is a member of communications honor society Lambda Pi Eta and received PNW's Outstanding Undergraduate Student Service Award this spring.
PNW's spring class of 2020 includes 1,172 total students — 145 master's degree candidates and 1,027 baccalaureate graduates.
PNW's College of Nursing leads the university for most bachelor's degree candidates at 274. The College of Humanities, Education & Social Sciences has 228 candidates this spring, followed by the College of Engineering & Sciences with 204, the College of Business with 182, and the College of Technology with 139.
The university will recognize 14 students with its Chancellor's Medallion awarded to students achieving the highest grade point average from each college. Spring 2020 recipients include:
- College of Business: Rafida Ahad, of Hammond; Noel M. Keeble, of Dyer; and Randy Tadros, of Crown Point;
- College of Engineering & Sciences: Thomas Biancardi, of Griffith; Autumn I. Duley, of Crown Point; and Joel E. Moore, of St. John;
- College of Humanities, Education & Social Sciences: Joshua W. Koepke, of Kouts; Claire E. Miller, of Lowell; Ashley R. Oh, of Portage; Sarah Soliday, of Valparaiso; and Hilary K. VanderVelde, of Schererville;
- College of Nursing: Jacinda D. Hinter, of Valparaiso; and Ruth J. Ryer of LaPorte;
- College of Technology: Damian Podgorski, of Franklin Park, Ill.