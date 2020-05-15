PNW to celebrate grads in virtual address

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite coronavirus campus closures, nearly 1,200 Purdue University Northwest students have successfully completed graduation requirements this spring.

PNW will celebrate its graduates in a virtual address available online to students and families beginning Friday.

PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon announced to students in March the university would forego its traditional in-person commencement ceremonies in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Students this year will be able to tune into speeches by both Keon and PNW Student Government Association President Oriana White on the university's website at pnw.edu/commencement.

White will graduate with her undergraduate degree in communications this spring and plans to continue on to graduate school at PNW next fall, according to a university news release.

The student speaker not only served as student government president, but also served as president of PNW's Public Relations Club and was a campus ambassador. White is a member of communications honor society Lambda Pi Eta and received PNW's Outstanding Undergraduate Student Service Award this spring.