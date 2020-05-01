PNW to cut more than $2.7 million in spending, cites declining enrollment, COVID-19

The university has already pledged to continue its spring online learning model through the summer.

Keon said in his April 29 letter that, given property authority to do so, he hopes in-person instruction can resume this fall, however, the PNW leadership team expects the pandemic will "affect the ability of our students to join us for the first time or to return to Purdue Northwest this fall."

The scope of fall reductions likely will not be known until after the university receives its final enrollment figures in September, according to Keon's letter, though the university plans to give notice soon of coming contract suspensions.

The notice will be given following Purdue University's one-year notice policy and may affect PNW's continuing lecturers and clinical faculty with the exception of those working in the College of Nursing.

University leadership is considering other reductions to travel and supplies and expenses, according to the letter. Temporary faculty and staff furloughs and salary reductions could come ahead of 2021.

Valparaiso University announced in mid-April it would be furloughing 200 employees in coronavirus-related reductions.