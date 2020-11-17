PNW to finish fall semester remotely after Thanksgiving break

Purdue University Northwest will shift to remote learning following Thanksgiving break.

PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon announced the change Tuesday morning following the increase in COVID-19 cases across Northwest Indiana and nearby Illinois communities.

Following Thanksgiving break from Nov. 25 to 28, class meetings and final exams will be offered through PNW's virtual or 100% online learning styles.

Classes in the Fall 2020 semester end Dec. 12, and final exams will be given between Dec. 14 and 19, according to the university's academic schedule.

"We have been closely monitoring the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Indiana and nearby Illinois communities," Keon wrote. "While we have all done a tremendous job of keeping the number of cases at PNW relatively low, we know that the number of positive cases in the community has risen dramatically in the last few weeks."

Positivity rates have continued to rise across the Region over the last several weeks. The five counties of Indiana's Northwest region reported a combined seven-day positivity rate of 24.8% among unique individuals from Nov. 4 to 10.