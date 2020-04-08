PNW uses 3D printers to make pieces for face shields amid coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Purdue University Northwest students and faculty are volunteering to support the need for personal protective equipment for first responders during the global pandemic.

Students from PNW’s College of Technology, with support from their faculty and staff mentors, are putting six of the university’s 3D printers to work to produce pieces of face shields. The pieces are a crucial part of the face shields that protect emergency medical technicians and other first responders when treating patients who might be carrying the coronavirus.

The students, while practicing social distancing, networked the printers on PNW’s Hammond and Westville campuses. They can monitor the progress from home.

The printed face shield parts will be donated to InHealth, a Valparaiso-based ambulance service that operates throughout Northwest Indiana and has sent crews to respond to the crisis in New York.

“I am delighted that the College of Technology faculty, staff and students can help our local hospitals and first responders. As a metropolitan university, this is the role PNW has in the community,” said Mohammad Zahraee, interim dean of the College of Technology.