PNW will waive application fees for prospective students through the end of the month

"We are here and those services are available," Stachyra said. "If you need something, we're here to schedule an appointment. We're just learning to manage things a little bit differently."

The university is also adopting test optional admissions for fall 2020 and fall 2021 applicants, Stachyra said, in recognition that some students may have difficulty participating in exams like the SAT and ACT, which have postponed or canceled spring test dates due to the novel coronavirus.

Indiana University Northwest has also adopted similar test optional policies.

Calumet College of St. Joseph, Ivy Tech Community College and Valparaiso University each offer free applications with additional information available on their admissions websites.

Stachyra said her team will continue to connect and discuss with students their options while navigating the admissions process, including any changes or concerns about college planning given the uncertainty brought by COVID-19.

"We understand the challenge of this time," Stachyra said. "We are still here. We are open. We still have people that are here to answer your questions. We will get through this."