PNW's 'Race' discussion looks ahead to next steps in social justice movement

Organization is key in building a movement for change.
That was the message three social justice activists shared in the first of Purdue University Northwest's spring "Race, Racism, Anti-Racism" discussion series Tuesday afternoon.
Aislinn Pulley, of Chicago Black Lives Matter; Jae Yates, of Twin Cities Coalition for Justice; and Missie Summers, of Porter County BLM, brought regional perspectives to the racial justice movement and what a new presidency and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol mean for activism moving forward.
"You as an individual trying to confront a system that's hundreds of years old, that spans the globe, you can't do anything against that on your own," Yates said. "The best thing for you to do as an individual is to stop being an individual and get organized with your community."
The three activists brought their own perspectives to action at the local, state and national level, citing a need for progress in vaccine distribution and pandemic safety, employment opportunities, police violence and education.
Pulley discussed her organization's backing of recent Chicago Teachers Union protests against school reopening and noted the work that continues in smaller scale compared to the historic protests seen this summer.
"I think we will probably have additional uprisings because the crises haven't abated, but they ebb and flow," Pulley said. "There continues to be organizing."
Summers encouraged individuals who are considering organizing to take action regardless of an established presence in their community.
"If you don't like what you see, start your own group," Summers said. "You don't have to have BLM behind your name to feel like you're doing something about it. Go do it yourself. Get started."
All expressed desire to stay vigilant, expressing concern some allies of the movement for racial justice may feel the election of Vice President Kamala Harris, the country's first black woman and first woman of Asian American descent, to higher office is progress enough.
Yates challenged others to consider their definitions of violence and the role identity politics play in social structures.
"The main thing that people in the United States have to do is reframe what violence means to them and recognize what systemic violence really is and what it's really doing to people," Yates said.
Tuesday's seminar, bringing more than 120 participants to the Zoom-led discussion, is the first of this semester's monthly series. Future topics will address health equity in communities of color, and race and gender in the 2020 elections.
More information on PNW's "Race, Racism, Anti-Racism" series is available online at pnw.edu/pnw-race-racism-anti-racism-series.