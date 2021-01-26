PNW's 'Race' discussion looks ahead to next steps in social justice movement

Summers encouraged individuals who are considering organizing to take action regardless of an established presence in their community.

"If you don't like what you see, start your own group," Summers said. "You don't have to have BLM behind your name to feel like you're doing something about it. Go do it yourself. Get started."

All expressed desire to stay vigilant, expressing concern some allies of the movement for racial justice may feel the election of Vice President Kamala Harris, the country's first black woman and first woman of Asian American descent, to higher office is progress enough.

Yates challenged others to consider their definitions of violence and the role identity politics play in social structures.

"The main thing that people in the United States have to do is reframe what violence means to them and recognize what systemic violence really is and what it's really doing to people," Yates said.

Tuesday's seminar, bringing more than 120 participants to the Zoom-led discussion, is the first of this semester's monthly series. Future topics will address health equity in communities of color, and race and gender in the 2020 elections.