Police arrest man in connection with Michigan City homicide

MICHIGAN CITY — Police arrested a man on Monday in connection with a Sunday evening homicide.

The victim’s nephew, Alontae Pierre Hood, 30, of Chicago, is facing a murder charge after police discovered his aunt unconscious Sunday evening.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Ashland Avenue and discovered 68-year-old Doris Hall, who had stab and laceration wounds on her chest and neck.

Emergency personnel attempted emergency life-saving measures, but Hall died, police said. LaPorte County EMS also responded to the scene.

Hall's cause and manner of death remains pending, and the LaPorte County coroner's office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Tuesday morning.

"The Michigan City Police Department would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Doris Hull," police said in a news release.

The Michigan City Police Department’s Detective Bureau worked through the evening and was able to present probable cause to the LaPorte County prosecutor's office Monday evening, police said in a news release.