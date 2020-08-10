You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest man in connection with Michigan City homicide
Lauren Cross

MICHIGAN CITY — Police arrested a man on Monday in connection with a Sunday evening homicide.

The victim’s nephew, Alontae Pierre Hood, 30, of Chicago, is facing a murder charge after police discovered his aunt unconscious Sunday evening.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Ashland Avenue and discovered 68-year-old Doris Hall, who had stab and laceration wounds on her chest and neck.

Emergency personnel attempted emergency life-saving measures, but Hall died, police said.  LaPorte County EMS also responded to the scene. 

Hall's cause and manner of death remains pending, and the LaPorte County coroner's office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Tuesday morning.

"The Michigan City Police Department would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Doris Hull," police said in a news release.

The Michigan City Police Department’s Detective Bureau worked through the evening and was able to present probable cause to the LaPorte County prosecutor's office Monday evening, police said in a news release.

Hood is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $1 million, cash-only bond.

He is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in LaPorte County Superior Court No. 1 in front of Judge Michael Bergerson.

Anyone with information about the incident, should call Detective Melissa Sopher at 219-874-3221, ext: 1049. Information also can be sent to the department through us via Facebook Messenger or its crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.

Tips also can be made via the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME. All tips through WeTip are forwarded to the LaPorte County prosecutor’s office.

