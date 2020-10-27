 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police ask for help finding missing woman last seen weeks ago
alert urgent

Police ask for help finding missing woman last seen weeks ago

{{featured_button_text}}
Police ask for help finding missing woman last seen several weeks ago

Amber Martin

 Provided

GARY — Police are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help them locate a missing 56-year-old woman.

Amber Martin, of Gary's Black Oak section, was reported missing Oct. 24 after last being seen Oct. 8, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to contact Gary police Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Evacuating from the East Troublesome Fire in Colorado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts