Police ask for help ID'ing suspect in cigarette theft from gas station

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Hobart police are asking the public for help in identifying this man, who is suspected of stealing from a gas station Friday in the 4700 block of West 61st Avenue.
A surveillance image shows a suspect entering a blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan, which he is believed to have driven away from the area, police say.
HOBART — Police are seeking help identifying a man accused of stealing packs of cigarettes from a gas station after a debit card was declined.
Officers responded about 1 a.m. Friday to the 4700 block of West 61st Avenue, where a gas station employee reported a theft had occurred.
The employee told officers a man asked for five packs of cigarettes and tried to pay with a debit card that kept getting declined, according to a Hobart Police Department news release.
As the employee tried to help the man, the man grabbed the cigarette packs and fled the store without paying, police said.
He was seen leaving the area in a blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan, police said.
Police asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Brandon Kissee at 219-942-4588 or 708-252-3406 or at bkissee@cityofhobart.org.
Adam Makowski
Aldeberto Perez
Alejandro Rodriguez
Anthony Bryant
Anthony Mendez
Anthony Tom Glenn
Autumn Frankovich
Brandon Kish
Brian Howard O'Neal
Cadarryl West
Chrishone Austin
Christian Hepburn
Clifton Ratney
Colton Joshua Christie
Corey Williams
Craig Sobieski
Daniel Vargas
Darryl Thompson
Daveon Murray
David Deangelo Brown
David Garrett
David Rocchi
David Semchuck
Degerie Scott
Devante White
Donte Terrell Paulk
Edmond Campbell
Elizabeth Ferguson
Emilee Barber
Eric Andrew Cannon
Erin Stevens
Gamaliel Olutayo
Gerardo D. Lamadrid
Henry Patterson
Hommy Nieves
Iliana Maya
Irving Coats
Isaac Neely
Ismael Golden
Jaizon Brooks
Jeremy Tims
Jesse Chilcut
Jesse Leon
Jessica Kochale
Joey Chabes
Jonathan Hall
Jose Estrada Reyes
Joshua Jerome Jackson
Joshua Kipp
Joshua Lake
Justin Bere Sims
Karmelo Isaiah Martinez
Keena Watts
Keith Bryant Gillepsie
Kenneth Shaffer
Kristopher John Kleminski
Kyra King
Lorenzo Trejo
Marcus Phillips
Mark Castro
Melissa Cerda
Michael David Steepleton
Michael Green
Michelle Hooper
Miranda James
Moses Ramirez Jr.
Nicholas Bartlett
Nicholas R. Bartlett
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Nicholas Wilson
Nicolas Castillo
Paris Galloway
Patrick Krishma Cody Griffith
Paul Martin
Ramell Brown
Rebecca Doran
Robert McCorkle
Robert Peksenak
Samantha Shaffer
Shain Aures
Shauntarion Butler
Sheena Rivera
Stephen Anthony Preda
Steve Cribari
Terrance M. Daniels Jr.
Tracy Lynn Cox
Veronica Pierce
William Francisco III
Willie Jones
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!