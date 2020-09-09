Police ask for help ID'ing suspect in cigarette theft from gas station

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Police are seeking help identifying a man accused of stealing packs of cigarettes from a gas station after a debit card was declined.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. Friday to the 4700 block of West 61st Avenue, where a gas station employee reported a theft had occurred.

The employee told officers a man asked for five packs of cigarettes and tried to pay with a debit card that kept getting declined, according to a Hobart Police Department news release.

As the employee tried to help the man, the man grabbed the cigarette packs and fled the store without paying, police said.

He was seen leaving the area in a blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan, police said.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Brandon Kissee at 219-942-4588 or 708-252-3406 or at bkissee@cityofhobart.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.