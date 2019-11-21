{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

MARION TWP. — Police corralled two wandering pot-bellied pigs and are now searching for their owner.

The pigs were found Wednesday in the area of County Road 500 North and U.S. 231 in Marion Township, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The pigs are described as dark brown and black.

“They have been captured and are safe and sound, however, we would like the owner to reclaim and bring them back home,” the Jasper County Sheriff's Office announced on social media.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

If anyone has any information leading to the pigs' owner, they are asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (219) 866-7334.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gallery: Pets of the week

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.