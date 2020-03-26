You are the owner of this article.
Police chase ends in crash after woman shot in head
Lauren Cross

HAMMOND — A police chase ended in a crash after an 18-year-old was shot in the head at a Hammond gas station, police said. Officers from three agencies descended upon the suspects after they fled the wreck.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday officers were called to a reported shooting at the Hudson Gas station at 169th Street and Arizona Avenue, Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

A witness told officers a man was standing outside of his vehicle when another vehicle pulled into the gas station parking lot.

The man then began shooting at the vehicle that pulled into the lot and then fled, a witness told police. The victim in the vehicle drove a short distance from the gas station and called 911.

The victim, an 18-year-old Hammond woman, suffered a single gunshot in her head, Kellogg said. She was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect was described as a black male, short hair, wearing a multi-colored sweater. After a description of the suspect’s vehicle was given to local authorities, Whiting police located the vehicle at 6:50 p.m. and attempted to stop the suspect.

The vehicle led chase and crashed in East Chicago with police in pursuit. Three men fled from the vehicle and were caught by Whiting, East Chicago and Hammond officers.

The three arrested include a 27-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old East Chicago woman. Their identities have not been released pending criminal charges. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it continues, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

