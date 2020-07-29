Police chase ends with 3-vehicle crash near 45th and Calumet, police say

MUNSTER — Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash on Calumet Avenue early Wednesday, officials said.
Police identified those people as a 27-year-old man from Richton Park, and a 29-year-old woman, also believed to be from Richton Park.
A pursuit began around midnight Tuesday, after Indiana State Police troopers tried to stop a driver who was speeding on Indiana Toll Road, Master Trooper Geoffrey Gruber said.
The driver then fled from police, Gruber said.
Police chased the vehicle south onto Calumet Avenue as the driver continued to speed and disregard traffic signals, Gruber said.
Around that time, Munster police saw the same vehicle speeding south on Calumet Avenue near Ridge Road, with state police following its trail, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.
The driver later drove through a construction zone near 45th Street and Calumet Avenue before crashing into another vehicle and a state trooper's vehicle in the 9600 block of Calumet, Munster police and ISP said.
The driver and one passenger fled on foot and were then apprehended, Gruber said.
Those individuals and one other person in the suspect vehicle were transported to Community Hospital with minor injuries and released by about 2 a.m., Gruber said.
The state trooper whose vehicle was struck did not suffer injuries, Gruber said. ISP did not immediately release details on the status of anyone in the third vehicle involved in the crash.
One of the passengers was wanted on an active warrant, Gruber said.
The driver and the passenger who wanted on a warrant were both being held in the Lake County Jail, pending formal charges, as of Wednesday morning, Gruber said.
William R. Cottrell
Jesse D. Gorney
Alejandra M. Garza
Arthur B. Greco, Jr.
Terrence T. Jones
Lamond D. Kelley
Anthony Lazzara III
Christopher V. Midkiff
Tyler J. Morache
Nichole A. Moschiano
Jonathan L. Ramirez
Maurice A. Shaw
Andrius J. Suabas
Preston S. Thompson
Rodney J. Washington
Sierra S. Antczack
Takeisha M. Bennett
Larry Boston
Anthony J. Buitron
Kourtnee C. Cole
Daevon D. Davis
Dwaine L. Easterling
Martha N. Garcia
Tina M. Hall
James C. Jackson, Jr.
Victoria D. Johnson
Melissa Lloyd
Martin C. Lopez
Kevin W. McKinley
James R. Mein
Antonio M. Moreno
Michael Porter
Joshua E. Ptak
Cody R. Qualls
Aubrey M. Rice
Maggie M. Schmid
Jeffery M. Thomas
David W. Winebrenner
Kelsey L. Zelenksy
Stanley M. Baker
Trevor M. Black
Darren L. Brewer
Antonio D. Burke
Moises D. Cruz
Rolando U. Garza
Megan E. Grogan
Mauricio Juarez
Robert T. Lusin
Demitri S. Malher
Ernesto Ornelas
Marcus L. Ray
Joshua L. Rule
James W. Schultz IV
Alvaro Serrano Hernandez
Zachary D. Sturm
Henry C. Tolbert
Terry A. Wagster
Bryce R. Campbell
Patsy L. Coots-Stephens
David W. Earner
Martin R. Garcia
Maurice T. Holden
Joshua A. Jones
Michael J. Lulich
Michael R. Melton
Rodney T. Roberts
Dontray J. Ross
Omar E. Sosa
Daniel R. Stephens
Alexander Ray Melvin
Andrew James Lukacek
Bradley Ray Kelly
David Alejandro Guzman
Jeremiah Garner
Kelly Ann Paggen
Kentre A. Flynn
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Nedal Hamed
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Niemah Cruz
Robert Alfred Poling
Steven Glen Johnson
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Adam Quincy Powell
Anthony Charles Barnett
Ashlee Nicole Metcalf
Brian Keith Thomas
Cody Matthew Adams
Damond Maurice Hamilton
Derrell Jamar Cason
Derrick McClinton
Eric Michael Skinner
James Daniel Matthews
Michale Kenneth Mabry
Mohammed Husnie Alzeer
Orlando Fenderson
Patricia Ann Widner
Roger Duszynski III
Shelly Robinson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!