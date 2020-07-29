You are the owner of this article.
Police chase ends with 3-vehicle crash near 45th and Calumet, police say
Police chase ends with 3-vehicle crash near 45th and Calumet, police say

Police stock
File, The Times

MUNSTER — Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash on Calumet Avenue early Wednesday, officials said.

Police identified those people as a 27-year-old man from Richton Park, and a 29-year-old woman, also believed to be from Richton Park.

A pursuit began around midnight Tuesday, after Indiana State Police troopers tried to stop a driver who was speeding on Indiana Toll Road, Master Trooper Geoffrey Gruber said.

The driver then fled from police, Gruber said.

Police chased the vehicle south onto Calumet Avenue as the driver continued to speed and disregard traffic signals, Gruber said.

Around that time, Munster police saw the same vehicle speeding south on Calumet Avenue near Ridge Road, with state police following its trail, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

The driver later drove through a construction zone near 45th Street and Calumet Avenue before crashing into another vehicle and a state trooper's vehicle in the 9600 block of Calumet, Munster police and ISP said.

The driver and one passenger fled on foot and were then apprehended, Gruber said.

Those individuals and one other person in the suspect vehicle were transported to Community Hospital with minor injuries and released by about 2 a.m., Gruber said.

The state trooper whose vehicle was struck did not suffer injuries, Gruber said. ISP did not immediately release details on the status of anyone in the third vehicle involved in the crash.

One of the passengers was wanted on an active warrant, Gruber said.

The driver and the passenger who wanted on a warrant were both being held in the Lake County Jail, pending formal charges, as of Wednesday morning, Gruber said.

