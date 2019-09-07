WHITING — A crime TV series production crew advised residents to not be alarmed if they see a “police chase” or someone getting “hit” by a car in downtown Whiting this weekend.
It's all part of a film shoot planned for Sunday to capture scenes for “Conrad,” a TV series centering around a Chicago detective investigating the death of her father.
Filming is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Sunday and will likely be wrapped up by 8:30 p.m., said Samantha Merkle, art director for the show.
The shoot will take place on 119th Street and Oliver Street, near Comfort Roast Cafe at 1423 119th St. in Whiting.
During that time, 119th Street will be closed between Oliver Street and New York Avenue and detour signs will be posted. There will also be no available parking on Oliver Street between 119th Street and the alley behind Comfort Roast Cafe. However, during this time residents will still have access to their homes and garages.
The crew will be reshooting scenes of a police chase and will also be filming a stunt scene involving a professional stunt person and a vehicle.
“Just a friendly reminder that we are filming a police chase scene and there will be prop guns on set. They are not loaded in any way, they just look real,” Merkle said. She also added of the stunt scene, “Again, it’s all choreographed and blocked to look real but still be 100% safe.”
The "Conrad" production team previously filmed in Whiting on June 9 in the same area on 119th Street.
The leading character, Detective Katy Conrad, is played by the series' co-creator, Jennifer “Goodman” Karum.
Karum, who grew up in Chicago, said they began filming the pilot episode September 2016. The show has since garnered interest from the likes of prominent film and TV actors Eric Roberts and Harry Lennix, who have had a variety of TV roles.
From there, the creators decided to revamp the original pilot show by refilming with higher production quality. The group plans to pitch the show to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, NBC, HBO, Showtime and more, Karum said.