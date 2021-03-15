Police cite man for crashing car into Lansing bridal shop

LANSING — A man was cited after driving a car into a bridal shop Friday night, causing severe damage to the building.

No one was injured in the crash, and alcohol was not a factor, said Lansing police Detective Lt. Al Phillips.

Police and firefighters responded about 9 p.m. to the store at 3512 Ridge Road, where a car bearing an Indiana license plate crashed into the side of the glass storefront.

The vehicle was lodged more than halfway into the interior.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver, a Gary man in his 40s, had been rear-ended by another vehicle before crashing through the store, Phillips said.

It appeared the man had accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake after being struck, causing the car to accelerate into the building.

Paramedics were called to the scene as a precautionary measure, but no one required medical treatment, Phillips said.

It took up to an hour for responders to clear the scene.

The man was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving without a valid license, Phillips said.