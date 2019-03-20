LAPORTE — A police service dog fought a courageous battle against cancer after years of service to the community, police said.
However, with heavy hearts the LaPorte Police Department announced the death of Rambo, who died on Friday.
Rambo, who also went by Bo, served the department for five years as a narcotics and patrol utility dog, a LaPorte Police Department news release said.
Rambo was born in Belgium in 2012 and immigrated to the states for his career as a young pup. In 2013, the LaPorte Police Department recruited Rambo from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania.
It was then that Rambo met his longstanding human partner, LaPorte Police Specialist Matt Drangmeister.
The pair trained with Midwest K9 and earned their certification from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers. Rambo and Drangmeister began patrolling the streets of LaPorte in late December 2013.
Rambo completed 446 vehicle free-air sniffs resulting in 88 drug arrests in his law enforcement career. Rambo also had nine criminal apprehensions under his collar and recovered stolen property and evidence several times.
The LaPorte Police Department thanked New Prairie Small Animal Clinic, Pet Supplies Plus, Purdue University Veterinary Teaching Hospital and Bob Stowell, president and CEO of Aero Metals, who all provided care and supplies for Rambo during his time with the police department.
“Lastly, but most importantly, we thank Specialist Matt Drangmeister and his wife, Patty, for providing Rambo a devoted and loving home,” the news release said.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
