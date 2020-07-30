Police, family and friends of missing Region man seek help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JASPER COUNTY — Family and friends of a man reported missing since early July are pleading for help with finding him.

He was identified as Bill Prater in a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Prater's mother, Sally Vitoux, said he is 41 years old and has addresses in both Rensselaer and Wheatfield.

He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, and has short blond hair and blue eyes, Vitoux said.

A Facebook group created in the wake of Prater's absence, titled "Help find Bill Prater," has provided updates on the situation. Group admins organized a search party for 8:30 a.m. Saturday at County Road 100 S. in Wheatfield Township, east of 231, where Prater is believed to have gone missing.

The sheriff's office posted a request for the public's help to find Prater, who was reported missing in mid-July, the release states. The release was posted to the agency's Facebook page on July 21.

Prater had gone on a rafting trip around July 7 on the Iroquois River northeast of Rensselaer, the release states.

Reports indicated Prater was with two other people, who he was separated from during the trip, the release states.