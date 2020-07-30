Police, family and friends of missing Region man seek help

JASPER COUNTY — Family and friends of a man reported missing since early July are pleading for help with finding him.
He was identified as Bill Prater in a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Prater's mother, Sally Vitoux, said he is 41 years old and has addresses in both Rensselaer and Wheatfield.
He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, and has short blond hair and blue eyes, Vitoux said.
A Facebook group created in the wake of Prater's absence, titled "Help find Bill Prater," has provided updates on the situation. Group admins organized a search party for 8:30 a.m. Saturday at County Road 100 S. in Wheatfield Township, east of 231, where Prater is believed to have gone missing.
The sheriff's office posted a request for the public's help to find Prater, who was reported missing in mid-July, the release states. The release was posted to the agency's Facebook page on July 21.
Prater had gone on a rafting trip around July 7 on the Iroquois River northeast of Rensselaer, the release states.
Reports indicated Prater was with two other people, who he was separated from during the trip, the release states.
Prater's family told officials he had not returned home by July 15, at which point he had been missing for about a week, the release states.
Sharlane Thomas, a close friend of Prater, said she and Vitoux notified Indiana State Police of the situation but had not heard back as of Thursday afternoon.
"At this point, our main concern is bringing Billy home to us," Thomas said.
Police asked anyone with information on Prater's whereabouts to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 219-866-7344.
