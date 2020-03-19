Police find unconscious injured boy, ask public for info

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Police have reached out for the public’s help after finding an injured juvenile who was unconscious.

At 2:33 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a report of a person down in Eagle Ridge subdivision near U.S. 6 and County Road 200 West in Liberty Township, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

Police found an unconscious juvenile male on the ground who was suffering from a traumatic injury, Porter County Cpl. Ben McFalls said. The victim was taken to a hospital and his current condition is unknown.

The boy is believed to have been riding a skateboard in the area, McFalls said.

Police asked anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area that captured footage between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Thursday to contact Detective Sgt. Boone at 219-477-3131. Anyone with information or anyone who saw something suspicious in the area is also asked to contact police.