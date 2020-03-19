Police find unconscious injured boy, ask public for info

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Police have reached out for the public’s help after finding an injured juvenile who was unconscious.
At 2:33 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a report of a person down in Eagle Ridge subdivision near U.S. 6 and County Road 200 West in Liberty Township, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.
Police found an unconscious juvenile male on the ground who was suffering from a traumatic injury, Porter County Cpl. Ben McFalls said. The victim was taken to a hospital and his current condition is unknown.
The boy is believed to have been riding a skateboard in the area, McFalls said.
Police asked anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area that captured footage between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Thursday to contact Detective Sgt. Boone at 219-477-3131. Anyone with information or anyone who saw something suspicious in the area is also asked to contact police.
“Please keep the subject and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said.