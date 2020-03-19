You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police find unconscious injured boy, ask public for info
alert urgent

Police find unconscious injured boy, ask public for info

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - police car (ford interceptor)
Times Staff

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Police have reached out for the public’s help after finding an injured juvenile who was unconscious. 

At 2:33 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a report of a person down in Eagle Ridge subdivision near U.S. 6 and County Road 200 West in Liberty Township, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

Police found an unconscious juvenile male on the ground who was suffering from a traumatic injury, Porter County Cpl. Ben McFalls said. The victim was taken to a hospital and his current condition is unknown.

The boy is believed to have been riding a skateboard in the area, McFalls said.

Police asked anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area that captured footage between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Thursday to contact Detective Sgt. Boone at 219-477-3131. Anyone with information or anyone who saw something suspicious in the area is also asked to contact police.

“Please keep the subject and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

+27 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
0
0
0
11
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts